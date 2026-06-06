It took me barely twenty minutes from the Bengaluru International Airport to check in to one of the city's most liveliest hotels. My check-in desk was anything but conventional. It was a bar and I was greeted with a beverage along with my key card. Moxy Bar at the Moxy Bengaluru Airport is one of the many bars that are 'shaking things up' in the city. You can argue that Bengaluru's bar scene is among the most vibrant of any Indian city right now and you might be right. There's a wave of cool bars taking over the city with innovative cocktail programs and experiences that don't look outward for inspiration. We pick some cool spots that you can hang out this weekend:





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Bar Moxy

Photo: The Bar Moxy





Part of the city's growing crop of interactive bars, Bar Moxy evolves through the day with the rhythm of the crowd. Whether you're a weary traveller who needs a 'pick me up' or a local from North Bengaluru who is looking for a lively evening with your squad, this high-energy bar ticks most boxes. Bar Moxy is connected closely to the hotel's social zone, you can move easily between the bar and activities like pool or football or hangout at the alfresco zone that is at the edge of the pool.





Where: Moxy Bengaluru Airport, Navarathna Agrahara

The Cloak Society

Almost each time we think that speakeasy bar experiences border on the cliched, the city almost always throws up a surprise. The Cloak Society is one such welcome addition with a deceptively simple idea, that a great bar should feel like an initiation. While the theatrics - including the dramatic entry and mystique, surrounding the bar are likely to work for your first couple of visits, it's the drinks program that will keep bringing you back. This program includes The Antique Collection with heritage cocktails that go back all the way to 1916.





Where: The Ritz-Carlton, Residency Road

Yaakay

A playful take on the Kannada word for why (it's more like 'why not' in this case), Yaakay is a happy meeting ground between an old school bar and one of the city's massive large format weekend bars. This 500-seater bar in North Bengaluru is the latest initiative from the same group who own iconic local brands like Bob's and Byg Brewski Company and captures the vibes of OG canteen-stye bars with multiple sections and a locally-inspired food menu. It's almost like an anti-thesis of the small format, craft bar.





Where: Kodigehalli Mani Road, Byatarayanapura

Circa 11

Photo: Circa 11

Minimalist design, monochrome vibes, this all-day space pitched as an elevated dining room serves globally inspired plates, speciality coffee and bold cocktails. It's a space that evolves or shape-shifts from morning to night with a cocktail menu that keeps up with the time of day. The bar is at the very centre of the experience and features quirky, locally-inspired cocktails like Bellandur Foam while the food menu follows a simple philosophy that every dish begins with a good ingredient.





Where: 12th Main, Indiranagar





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Bar Sama

Photo: Bar Sama

Positioned as neighbourhood bar, Bar Sama offers a nuanced take on classic cocktails with a food menu that leans towards Modern Thai cuisine. The restaurant is the latest venture from the team behind Comal, one of our favourite Mexican restaurants in India with a cocktail program curated in partnership with Cat Bite Club from Singapore. Bar Sama offers a choice of outdoor and indoor seating with the alfresco section capturing Old Bangalore vibes.





Where: Ulsoor Road, Sivanchetti Gardens.

Mirth

Photo: Mirth

This cosy, 65-seater bar was set up by four life-long friends and draws inspiration from global travels and cultural narratives. The cocktail program finds the balance between playful signatures and reimagined classics. Asian plates dominate the menu, balanced by coastal Indian food. The Goan influence is a key element in the Mirth experience with cafreal-infused cocktails. Regulars come back for Mirth's take on Goa's Ros Omelette, a flavourful rolled egg stuffed with Asian-flavoured.chicken and served with Malvani curry





Where: 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar