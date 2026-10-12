It's easy to say you love ice cream on a hot summer day. But would you eat a chilled ice cream in the freezing temperatures of Spiti Valley? A quaint little cafe in the fossil village of Langza, in Himachal Pradesh's Spiti Valley, calls itself the world's highest ice cream stop.





Called Cosmic Cafe, the spot serves ice cream alongside majestic views of snow-covered mountains and hills. The cafe has become a must-visit destination for travellers in Spiti, especially ice cream enthusiasts. In a conversation with the staff, a vlogger revealed that an ice cream costs around Rs 100 and that the cafe is situated at an altitude of approximately 14,420 feet.











The cafe is especially popular among younger visitors. Customers can choose from soft-serve flavours such as vanilla, butterscotch, strawberry and chocolate, topped with rainbow sprinkles. Apart from ice cream, the menu also features other items such as pizza. Visitors can also try the local sea buckthorn juice, a nutrient-dense beverage made from the bright orange berries that grow in high-altitude Himalayan regions.





The cafe is located close to a homestay. At night, visitors can enjoy dark skies illuminated by countless stars.

What's More In Langza?

Apart from this tiny cafe, which has gone viral on social media, Langza is renowned as a fossil village. Millions of years ago, Spiti was submerged beneath the Tethys Sea. As the sea receded and the Himalayas rose, the region was left with a rich geological legacy in the form of marine fossils, including ammonites, trilobites and other prehistoric sea creatures.

Photo Credit: Pexels

The small village is also known for its giant and beautiful golden-painted Buddha statue, which stands atop a hill overlooking the valley.