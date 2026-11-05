Amla is widely known for its nutritional benefits, but its distinctively sour and tangy taste often makes it difficult for some people to include it in their daily diet. Offering a simple solution, a nutritionist shared an easy way to add amla to everyday meals.

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“Many people don't like amla; they find it sour. But there is a tasty and easy way to include amla in your diet. This is amla mooli ka koocha (winter special chutney),” said Arjita Singh.

Ingredients

- A handful of fresh coriander leaves

- 2 amlas, deseeded and roughly chopped

- 1 small piece of radish (mooli); you can also add a few tender mooli leaves if available

- 1 desi tomato (green tomato works even better for a tangy flavour)

- 1 clove of garlic + a few garlic chives or garlic leaves (optional). If you do not have garlic leaves, increase to 2–3 cloves of garlic.

- 1 small piece of ginger

- very few soya leaves/dill leaves (optional)

- 2 green chillies, adjust as per taste

- Salt and black salt, to taste

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Method of Preparation

The nutritionist started by roughly chopping all the ingredients. She then added everything into a manual or electric chopper. She advised not to use a blender, as the goal is to retain a coarse, rustic texture, not a fine paste.

After everything was blended, she tasted it and adjusted the salt or black salt as needed. Finally, she served the chutney with dal-chawal. "The easiest, yummiest, and healthiest way to include amla in your diet. I love it so much; I eat it like Subzi. Somehow radish actually fades away the bitterness of Amla, and it tastes so good together,” she wrote in the caption.

Besides adding a burst of flavour, this chutney is rich in antioxidants and micronutrients like vitamin C, she shared. It supports skin health, promotes gut diversity, improves insulin sensitivity, and helps your body absorb more iron naturally.

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