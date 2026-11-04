Train journeys are often as much about the food served onboard as they are about reaching the destination. An Indian vlogger recently put the food served on the Shatabdi Express to the test while travelling from Delhi to Lucknow in executive class. The man documented his journey in an Instagram post.

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The train began its journey early in the morning and departed right on schedule. After settling into his seat and getting some water, the vlogger was offered chocolates. However, he seemed unimpressed by them and opted for black coffee instead. Sharing his verdict, he said, “Not the best coffee, but I don't mind it.”





As the creator got busy with work, he wondered if he could get something to eat around noon or 1 pm, but that wasn't an option. He was then served cornflakes, which he admitted he did not feel like eating. After what seemed like a long wait, breakfast finally arrived.

The meal included bread and an omelette. The vlogger added butter to his bread, topped it with the omelette and some ketchup, and was quite impressed with the combination. Reacting to it, he said, “That was so good. The best breakfast in the world.” He also tried the boiled green peas, which he found “not bad at all”, before finishing the banana served with the meal.





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The next meal came in the form of aloo paratha accompanied by pickle. The vlogger described it as “alright” and added, “Can't complain.” He then rounded off his food review with a cup of chai, which he found "too sweet."





After getting some more work done, the train reached Kanpur, where he stepped out for a quick stretch. He also mentioned that food options were limited after a certain point during the journey so he got himself a Diet Coke at the station. The journey eventually came to an end as the train arrived in Lucknow.

Also Read: Video: What Does Vande Bharat Serve Onboard? Vlogger Shows Full Meal Spread





The internet wasted no time reacting to this clip.





Many left comments like "wow", "looks good", and "great."





The video gives a glimpse into the food and dining experience passengers can expect while travelling on the Shatabdi Express.