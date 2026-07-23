If you think Tom Cruise snacks on exotic superfoods or expensive protein bars between shooting death-defying stunts, the truth will surprise you. A viral video has revealed that the Hollywood superstar's favourite snack is something millions of us already love: popcorn.





Yes, the same crunchy, comforting snack that completes every movie night has won over one of Hollywood's biggest action stars too. The clip, shared by Just The Nobodys, has been making the rounds online, giving fans a rare peek into Cruise's eating habits and proving that even the biggest celebrities have simple food cravings.





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Tom Cruise's Confession Is Winning Hearts

Tom Cruise is known for his incredibly disciplined lifestyle. At 64, he still performs many of his own stunts, from hanging off planes to jumping off cliffs and riding motorcycles off mountains. Staying in that kind of shape takes years of commitment to fitness, training and a carefully planned diet.





When asked about his favourite snack, instead of naming something fancy or healthy, he admitted that his favourite snack isn't always something he's supposed to eat. “What my favourite things are, and what I'm allowed to have – those are two different things,” he said.





He revealed, “I'm allowed to eat popcorn because it's in the movies. It's high in fibre."





The actor went on to admit that he doesn't just eat popcorn occasionally. “I'll also sneak into opening nights with my friends and get a whole bag of popcorn. I love that.” During the conversation, he revealed that popcorn is also one of his favourite snacks on set.

If you've been following Tom Cruise over the past few years, this probably doesn't come as a huge surprise. The actor has been spotted carrying giant popcorn buckets at several screenings and premieres of movies. In fact, in the pictures he posted from a screening of Glen Powell's The Running Man, he and the cast are all smiling with popcorn buckets in hand.





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Why Is Popcorn So Addictive?

Whether it's salted, lightly buttered or seasoned with different spices, popcorn has become a staple at cinemas and movie nights at home. It's simple, affordable and incredibly easy to make.

Tom Cruise wasn't wrong when he mentioned that popcorn is high in fibre. When prepared the right way, popcorn can actually be one of the healthiest snacks you can eat.





One of its biggest strengths is the fibre content, which helps improve digestion, keeps the bowel and may even reduce constipation. A fibre-rich diet has also been linked to lower cholesterol levels. If you're someone trying to lose weight, low-calorie and high-volume air-popped popcorn is one of the best snacks you can indulge in.





Tom Cruise may spend his days filming dangerous action sequences, but when the lights go down in a movie theatre, he's just another popcorn lover.

