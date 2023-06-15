Indian food has become a popular choice for people all across the world. We often see celebrities and renowned personalities trying out different kinds of dishes that the cuisine has to offer. The latest addition to this group is American singer-songwriter Pink. While she was in Birmingham for her Summer Carnival tour, she made it a point to take some time out of her busy schedule and try some delectable Indian cuisine. Pink visited Asha's in the UK and tried some delectable naan and chicken curry. Interestingly, this was the same Indian restaurant that actor Tom Cruise had also visited in 2021. Take a look:

Pink visited Asha's restaurant in Birmingham on Monday night ahead of her concert. As per Birmingham Live, she enjoyed samosas and mushroom kurkure in the appetiser section at the Indian restaurant in the UK. For the main course, she sampled the Chettinad Chicken and Chicken Dhaba curry with some naan. The American singer-songwriter loved her meal so much that she even mentioned it in her live concert. "I had the best Indian food of my life last night," Pink said to fans attending her concert.

A number of pictures from Pink's visit to Asha's also surfaced online. "When the stars come to #Birmingham... They head to Asha's. It was a pleasure to welcome Pink ahead of her sell-out show this evening at Villa Park," read the tweet by the official handle. Further, the Indian restaurant in the UK has created a new cocktail to pay the American singer a befitting tribute. "In honour of P!NK's visit, our expert mixologists created a new Gin-based cocktail, but it's yet to be named," wrote the official handle for Asha's.

It seems that Birmingham has quite a number of interesting Indian eateries that are frequented by celebrity guests. In April 2023, Prince William and Kate also visited an Indian restaurant in the city to make parathas. They even took guest bookings much to the surprise of the internet. Click here to read more about this story.