Most Humans Are Prone To Type 2 Diabetes Now, Study: 5 Diabetes-Friendly Fruits

Diabetes is a common metabolic condition

Scientists at Indiana University School of Medicine, the University of Michigan and Case Western Reserve University has determined that insulin has undergone rare mutations, that is limiting its ability to adapt to obesity, which is making more and more people vulnerable to type 2 Diabetes. For the unversed, Type 2 diabetes is a metabolic condition in which the body is not able to respond to the insulin produced. The study was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The researchers tried to examine if the evolution of insulin in vertebrates--including humans--has encountered a roadblock.





"Biological processes ordinarily evolve to be robust, and this protects us in the majority of cases from birth defects and diseases," said Michael Weiss, MD, PhD, Distinguished Professor at IU School of Medicine and lead investigator of the study. "Yet diabetes seems to be an exception."

Type 2 Diabetes is also one of the most common types of diabetes. Diabetes afflicts millions of people across the world, and that is worrisome because there is no cure for the condition currently. One can only manage the symptoms through diet and healthy lifestyle.





Diabetics need to be extra careful of what they include on their plate, even when it comes to something as healthy as fruits. Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner Shilpa Arora says diabetics should eat fruits that are low in Glycaemic index and also have nuts and seeds along with to balance the glycaemic load. Sprinkling fruits with cinnamon may be a good idea to balance blood sugar levels.

Here Are 5 Diabetes-Friendly Fruits That She Recommends:





Pomegranate

Also known as anaar, pomegranate comprise rich combinations of antioxidants that help fight free radical reactions and risk of chronic diseases.





Grapes

Resveratrol, a phytochemical found in grapes, modulates the blood glucose response; hence, they are a good addition to a diabetes diet.





Apples

The fibres in apple help keep abrupt blood sugar spikes at bay. So including apple in your daily diet may help keep your diabetes in control.





Blueberries

Blueberries are enriched with anthocyanins, a type of flavonoid, known particularly to lower the risk of diabetes. You can include blueberries in various forms in your food. The best way is to make a blueberry shake.





Strawberries

Strawberries have a low-glycaemic index; hence, enable the gradual release of sugar in the bloodstream. There are countless ways to add strawberries to your daily diet. Better still, eat them as is.





Note: The food recommendations are not part of the study.







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



