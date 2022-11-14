Do you have a favourite restaurant that you simply love to visit? The staff at that restaurant would probably know you as 'one of the regulars' as you would be spotted there every now and then. And they would probably pamper you with some freebies and goodies too, right? Recently, a restaurant in Florida, US, decided to honour one of its most loyal customers with a wonderful birthday celebration. Steve Bellissimo is the name of the man who visited his nearby fast-food restaurant called Chick-Fil-A every day for the past two decades. The restaurant shared his story on Facebook, and the heartfelt post has gone viral. Take a look:











The official Facebook handle of Chick-Fil-A narrated the amazing story of the 104-year-old Mr. Steve Bellissimo. The post has received hundreds of likes, comments and shares. In the caption, they wrote that Steve was one of the sweetest and regular guests at the restaurant, and the staff developed a special relationship with him. "Until 2018, he visited every morning- always sitting in the same booth, ordering the same breakfast, and reading the paper from that day," read the post. The team would all take out some time from their schedules to talk to him, and he would also give the team genuine advice.





Ever since Mr. Bellissimo turned 100, the Chick-Fil-A team has been celebrating his birthday with a special party. In 2020, they did a socially distanced party and in 2021 they opened the dining room just for him. They also opened a booth for Mr. Steve to honour his faithful patronage and loyalty to the restaurant. "And as we celebrated 104, we couldn't help but feel immensely grateful for the opportunity to return even a portion of the love that he shares with our team, and for the bond that we have been able to build over the past six years of birthdays. Happy 104th birthday, Mr. Steve! Here's to many more," they wrote in the post.





Internet users were all hearts after reading the sweet story. "Happy Birthday to Mr Steve and thank YOU Chick-Fil-A for making every day so special for him," wrote one user. "This makes me smile. This story is such a good one!"





What did you think of the heart-warming story of the US restaurant celebrating the birthday of their loyal customer? Tell us in the comments below.