Social media can be one happy place for all. While scrolling through our feeds, we often come across various such stories that make us happy and fill us up with joy and positivity. One such news was recently shared by Apt Cape Cod - a food joint in Massachusetts, USA. According to their post on Facebook, the American restaurant remained closed for a day (for breakfast) to treat their staff to "a day of kindness". This move comes after a patron misbehaved with one of the staff members a month earlier, leaving the person in tears.





According to a Facebook post, published on July 8, 2021, "As many of our guests and patrons treat us with kindness and understanding, there has been an astronomical influx daily of those that do not, swearing at us, threatening to sue, arguing and yelling at my staff, making team members cry. This is an unacceptable way to treat any human."





Also Read: Wow! Restaurant Offers Job To Thief; Funny Post Says He Broke In For Their Great Food





Brandi Felt Castellano and Chef Regina Castellano - the co-owners of the diners - were quick enough to make a decision and kept the restaurant closed for a day for breakfast, allowing the employees to take a break from dealing with the customers.





"Please remember that many of my staff are young, this is their first job or summer job to help pay for college," the post further read.

Check out the complete post here:





Also Read: Heartfelt Tweet Asking Support For Oldest Indian Restaurant In East London Goes Viral











The move impressed several patrons of the restaurant. "Regina and Brandi I am so sorry. Your staff has always been so polite and caring. Please let them know at least how much I respect them and wish I was still on the cape and could support you and the team!" wrote one.





Another person wrote, "I am so sorry! We have been to Apt three times for breakfast -- the experience was wonderful, your staff is delightful, food is fabulous. And even if it wasn't we would never dream of being rude and unkind. Such a shame so many in our country have been emboldened to behave so poorly. You are wonderful to give your staff a break. Virtual hugs."





What are your thoughts on the restaurant's gesture? Let us know in the comments below.