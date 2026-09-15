Uttarakhand's traditional food has a way of winning hearts, and foreigners exploring the state's culinary culture often find the most memorable meals at simple desi food spots. From steaming cups of Pahadi chai to fresh rotis served with homemade ghee, these spots offer travellers a taste of the region's food and hospitality. German vlogger Johanna Dehning is one such traveller who has embraced life in the Himalayas. Originally from Germany, she has built a second home in a remote Himalayan village in India, located at an altitude of around 2,300 metres.





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In a video shared on Instagram, Dehning is seen enjoying the simple pleasures of traditional Uttarakhand food. With the cold and misty Himalayan weather setting the scene, she begins with a cup of Pahadi chai. Prepared on a traditional wood-burning stove or clay chulha, the tea provides her the perfect warmth and comfort. As she takes a swig, her expression captures her appreciation for the freshly prepared brew.

Watch the full video below:

The vlogger then enjoys hot ghee roti with raw honey. Fresh wheat roti, generously coated with desi ghee and drizzled with honey, is the ultimate comfort food in many households in Uttarakhand.

Foreigners exploring Uttarakhand's food traditions have also shown interest in preparing regional dishes themselves. An earlier Instagram video featured a foreigner making Chainsoo dal, a traditional dish prepared using roasted black gram, or urad dal.





Chainsoo, also known as Chaunsa dal, is known for its earthy flavour and distinctive preparation. The dal is typically ground into a coarse paste before being cooked with spices. It is commonly enjoyed with rice or Indian breads.





In the video, the foreigner begins by roasting urad dal chilka and grinding it into a powder. He then prepares a spice paste using coriander seeds, cumin seeds, peppercorns, garlic and ginger.





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Next, he heats mustard oil in a wok and adds dried chillies, hing and mustard seeds. The prepared spice paste is added and cooked before the powdered urad dal is introduced. Turmeric and wheat flour are also added, followed by water as required. After seasoning the mixture with salt, he allows the dal to simmer until it is cooked.