Kadhi is a beloved comfort food enjoyed across India, which is why there are so many delicious variations of this dish. Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor recently shared a tasty and healthy version of the classic recipe on Instagram called Sattu Kadhi.
Traditionally, kadhi is prepared with yoghurt and besan, often accompanied by pakoras and finished with a flavourful tempering. However, this recipe skips the pakoras and uses sattu instead, giving the dish a unique flavour and an extra nutritional boost.
Also Read: Watch: Forgot To Soak Rajma? This Hack Lets You Soften Rajma In Just One Hour
Health Benefits Of Sattu
- Sattu is often referred to as a desi superfood. It is packed with nutrients and is known for providing instant energy, supporting digestion and helping the body stay cool.
- The fibre content in sattu promotes healthy digestion and supports regular bowel movements.
- It helps keep you fuller for longer, reducing frequent hunger pangs and supporting weight management.
- Sattu has natural cooling properties that may help regulate body temperature, especially during hot summer months.
- It is also a good source of plant-based protein, making it a nutritious addition to everyday meals.
Now that you know the benefits of sattu, it's time to try this delicious recipe at home.
Also Read: Best Ways To Store Atta, Dal And Rice During Monsoon To Avoid Insects And Worms
Watch The Recipe Video Here
How To Make Nutritious Sattu Kadhi
Ingredients
- 2-3 tbsp sattu
- 11/2 cups yoghurt
- 1/2 tsp turmeric powder
- 3/4 tsp red chilli powder
- Salt, to taste
- 2 tsp ginger-green chilli paste
- 2 tbsp ghee
- 1/2 tsp mustard seeds
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- 1/2 tsp asafoetida (hing)
- 2 dried red chillies, stemmed and broken
- 6-8 curry leaves
- 1 medium onion, sliced
- Fresh coriander sprig, for garnish
Method
- Take the yoghurt in a bowl. Add the sattu, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, salt and ginger-green chilli paste. Mix well.
- Pour in 31/2 cups of water and whisk until smooth.
- Heat the ghee in a pan. Add the mustard seeds and let them splutter. Then add the cumin seeds, asafoetida and dried red chillies. Mix well.
- Add the curry leaves and sliced onion. Sauté until the onion turns translucent.
- Pour in the yoghurt-sattu mixture and cook over medium heat for 10-12 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Transfer the kadhi to a serving bowl, garnish with fresh coriander and serve hot.
- Light, nutritious and packed with flavour, this Sattu Kadhi is a refreshing alternative to traditional kadhi and a great way to include the goodness of sattu in your diet.