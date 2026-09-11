Kadhi is a beloved comfort food enjoyed across India, which is why there are so many delicious variations of this dish. Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor recently shared a tasty and healthy version of the classic recipe on Instagram called Sattu Kadhi.





Traditionally, kadhi is prepared with yoghurt and besan, often accompanied by pakoras and finished with a flavourful tempering. However, this recipe skips the pakoras and uses sattu instead, giving the dish a unique flavour and an extra nutritional boost.





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Health Benefits Of Sattu

Sattu is often referred to as a desi superfood. It is packed with nutrients and is known for providing instant energy, supporting digestion and helping the body stay cool.

The fibre content in sattu promotes healthy digestion and supports regular bowel movements.

It helps keep you fuller for longer, reducing frequent hunger pangs and supporting weight management.

Sattu has natural cooling properties that may help regulate body temperature, especially during hot summer months.

It is also a good source of plant-based protein, making it a nutritious addition to everyday meals.

Now that you know the benefits of sattu, it's time to try this delicious recipe at home.





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Watch The Recipe Video Here

How To Make Nutritious Sattu Kadhi

Ingredients

2-3 tbsp sattu

11/2 cups yoghurt

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

3/4 tsp red chilli powder

Salt, to taste

2 tsp ginger-green chilli paste

2 tbsp ghee

1/2 tsp mustard seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

1/2 tsp asafoetida (hing)

2 dried red chillies, stemmed and broken

6-8 curry leaves

1 medium onion, sliced

Fresh coriander sprig, for garnish

Method

Take the yoghurt in a bowl. Add the sattu, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, salt and ginger-green chilli paste. Mix well. Pour in 31/2 cups of water and whisk until smooth. Heat the ghee in a pan. Add the mustard seeds and let them splutter. Then add the cumin seeds, asafoetida and dried red chillies. Mix well. Add the curry leaves and sliced onion. Sauté until the onion turns translucent. Pour in the yoghurt-sattu mixture and cook over medium heat for 10-12 minutes, stirring occasionally. Transfer the kadhi to a serving bowl, garnish with fresh coriander and serve hot. Light, nutritious and packed with flavour, this Sattu Kadhi is a refreshing alternative to traditional kadhi and a great way to include the goodness of sattu in your diet.