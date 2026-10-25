For many chocolate lovers, making their own chocolate is a dream come true. Indian content creators Priya and Sid experienced one such moment during their trip to Switzerland. Sharing a video on Instagram, the couple documented their experience of making chocolate at the famous Lindt Home of Chocolate in Zurich.

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The video showed the content creators travelling to the famous chocolate factory, and upon arrival, they received their tickets. They were also given aprons, chef hats, and gloves before entering the chocolate-making area.

“We opened the doors and went inside, put on gloves, and on every table there were two big pots, one with milk chocolate and one with dark chocolate. Honestly, I felt like just dunking my head inside and eating the chocolate, but obviously I didn't,” Priya shared.

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The couple was given small teddy bear-shaped molds for decoration. “I wrote mine and Sid's names on the mold before pouring in the chocolate. The teacher came and showed us how to shape it with chocolate, and then it was our turn. We placed both sides together like a magnet, then filled it completely with chocolate and rotated it around so the excess chocolate inside came out. I was really having fun,” she shared.

After preparing the molds, the couple put them in the freezer for 20 minutes. In the meantime, they made lollipops and decorated them. After 20 minutes the chocolate bears were ready, and they turned out perfect.

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Take a look at the video:

“It was so much fun. They gave us so much chocolate; I ate so much,” the creator said in the video. They also toured the cafe and had their world-famous hot chocolate and soup as well as a sandwich, which was filled with cheese.

While touring the museum, they came across chocolate fountain machines where people can taste as much chocolate as they want. They also got several chocolate bars from the vending machine and collected various chocolate samples.