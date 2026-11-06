With Ramayana making headlines, Ranbir Kapoor's preparation for his role as Lord Ram has also drawn attention. Reports suggest that the actor gave up alcohol and smoking and turned vegetarian as part of his preparation for the film. His reported switch to a sattvic diet has also got people curious about what he eats.





But Ranbir's everyday food habits are not quite as restrictive as one might imagine. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor spoke about his love for home-cooked meals, his changing breakfast routine, his sweet tooth and the foods he would happily make an exception for.

Ranbir Kapoor Reportedly Gave Up Alcohol And Smoking For Ramayana

According to multiple media reports, Ranbir gave up alcohol and smoking and adopted a vegetarian diet while preparing to play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. He reportedly follows a sattvic diet, along with early workouts and meditation.

Last year, paparazzo handle Viral Bhayani also shared a post about the actor turning vegetarian and giving up alcohol for the role. The lifestyle changes are also reportedly part of a larger focus on health after turning 40 and becoming a father.





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He Eats Home-Cooked Food Almost 99% Of The Time

Ranbir says his diet changes depending on the character he is playing. Looking a certain way for a role means adjusting what he eats, but home-cooked food remains a constant.





In his words, he tries to eat 'ghar ka khana 99% of the time.'





Ranbir even called himself a breakfast person, although his morning meal changes from day to day. Breakfast could be poha on some days, while on others he might have a protein shake or skip the meal altogether.

The One Thing He Would Break His Diet For

Photo: Canva

Giving up certain foods for a film role does not mean Ranbir has given up desserts.





The actor shared with Pinkvilla that he likes having a piece of chocolate every night. And if you are wondering whether he prefers dark chocolate, the answer is no. He is firmly on the milk chocolate side.





Cheesecake is another favourite. In fact, he admitted that it is one dessert he would happily break his diet for.





Ranbir is generally comfortable eating home-cooked meals, but he does make room for the occasional indulgence. When he wants a cheat meal, he usually orders pizza or Chinese food.





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His Fitness Routine Includes Ice Baths, Saunas And Red Light Therapy

Food is only one part of Ranbir's current wellness routine. Speaking to Pinkvilla, he said he has become increasingly interested in fitness, recovery and overall wellness. His routine includes ice baths, saunas, hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT), which uses an oxygen chamber, and red light therapy.

Ranbir Kapoor Once Went 1.5 Years Without Eating Roti

There is another interesting detail about the actor's food restrictions from an older interview. In a 2022 interaction with Aaj Tak, Ranbir's fitness trainer Shivoham revealed that the actor had once gone without eating roti for one and a half years.