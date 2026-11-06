Diwali celebrations mean family get-togethers, card parties and lost of festive food. But if you are hosting guests at home, preparing a fancy snack spread can take up a lot of time and effort. The good news is that you don't always need complicated recipes to put together something fun and delicious. From crunchy chaat to quick snack bites, here are some delicious snack options you can prepare in just 5 minutes.





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Here Are 5-Minute Indian Snacks You Can Make For Diwali Celebrations

1. Masala Papad

Masala papad is one of the easiest snacks to make for a festive gathering. All you have to do is roast papads on a tawa or in the microwave until crisp. Then finely chop onions, tomatoes and green chillies, and mix them with coriander leaves, lemon juice, salt and chaat masala.

Spread this mixture over the roasted papads just before serving to prevent them from turning soggy. Break them into smaller pieces for easy party-style serving.

2. Bread Dahi Chaat

You can easily turn leftover bread slices into a quick chaat. Cut the bread into small squares and toast them on a tawa with a little ghee until crisp. Arrange them on a plate, add whisked and lightly sweetened curd, and top with green chutney, tamarind chutney, chopped onions and sev.





In the end, finish with roasted cumin powder and chaat masala. Serve immediately while the bread still has some crunch, and trust us, this snack is going to be the life of the party.

3. Roasted Masala Makhana

Makhana makes for a light, crunchy snack that can be made with very little effort. Heat a little ghee in a pan and add the fox nuts. Roast them over low to medium heat for a few minutes until they become crisp.





Then season it with salt, turmeric, red chilli powder, black pepper and chaat masala. Toss well so the seasoning coats the makhana evenly. Let them cool slightly before serving.

4. Besan Chilla Bites

For a quick snack, prepare small besan chillas. Mix gram flour with water to make a smooth batter. Add finely chopped onions, tomatoes, green chillies, coriander, ajwain, turmeric and salt.





Pour small portions onto a lightly greased hot tawa and cook on both sides until golden. Cut them into bite-sized squares and serve with green chutney. Keeping the chillas small also makes them easier to serve at a party.

5. Spicy Peanut Chaat

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This no-fuss snack comes together quickly and works well for guests who enjoy something spicy. Take boiled peanuts in a bowl and add chopped onions, tomatoes, green chillies and coriander. Mix in lemon juice, salt, roasted cumin powder and chaat masala.





Toss everything together and finish with a little sev for crunch. You can also use ready-to-eat roasted peanuts if you want to skip the boiling step.

6. Paneer Tikka Bites

If you have paneer in the refrigerator, you can make a quick version of paneer tikka on the stovetop. All you have to do is cut paneer into small cubes and toss with thick curd, tandoori masala, red chilli powder, ginger-garlic paste and salt.





Heat a little oil in a non-stick pan and cook the cubes until lightly charred on the sides. Sprinkle chaat masala and lemon juice before serving with mint chutney.





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7. Sweet Banana Chaat

For a quick sweet option, slice ripe bananas into a bowl and add a little honey or powdered jaggery. Sprinkle roasted coconut, chopped nuts and a pinch of cardamom powder.





Toss gently and serve in small bowls or individual cups. It is a simple way to add something sweet to your Diwali snack spread without having to prepare a separate dessert.





Which snack are you excited to make first? Let us know in the comments below.