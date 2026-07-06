For Indians living abroad, a neighbourhood grocery store often offers much more than everyday essentials. It is where people find familiar vegetables, regional snacks and pantry staples that remind them of home. So when a new Indian supermarket opens, excitement is usually expected. A newly opened Indian grocery store in Piscataway, New Jersey, saw packed aisles and long queues after hundreds of shoppers turned up for its grand opening. Videos circulating on social media show customers crowding the vegetable section, filling shopping carts and waiting at checkout counters as the store struggled to handle the rush.





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According to reports, one of the biggest attractions was parwal, also known as pointed gourd, which was being sold for $1.99 (around Rs 170) as part of the inaugural offers. The discounted price quickly spread through the local Indian community, drawing shoppers eager to stock up on the vegetable, which can often be harder to find and more expensive outside India.

Several videos that have gone viral on the internet capture customers reaching across vegetable bins, pushing shopping carts through crowded aisles and trying to grab produce amid the rush. Store employees can also be seen attempting to manage the overwhelming turnout as more shoppers continued to enter the supermarket.

Watch the full video below:

Several users reacted to the viral videos making rounds on the internet.





One user wrote, “Can't take the Indian out of the Indians!”





Another user compared the chaos to the US' Black Friday sale. They wrote, “Indians in Indian store, but Black Friday sale stampedes are American tradition”





A third user shared, “This looks like Patel brothers in Edison, NJ.. or May be Sabzi Mandi When they get fresh okra, I see some excitement like this, but generally its not this bad... its all Indians only.”





“Sabji free me mil rahi hai kya?” (Are they selling the produce for free?), wrote another user.





“black friday mentality ! these guys are officially americans now. Lol," commented another user.





A user also wrote, “They won't get so many varieties of vegetables like they get in india... So understandable.”





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