There is no denying that rainy day makes comfort food even more irresistible. As the monsoon showers set the perfect mood, many people find themselves reaching for their favourite indulgent treats to enjoy with a hot cup of chai or coffee. Neena Gupta, who is a self-attested foodie, is no different. The veteran actress recently gave fans a glimpse of her go-to rainy-day comfort food. In a video shared on Instagram, Neena was seen indulging in an aloo-pyaz-paneer parantha, which was served with coriander and green chillies.





Also Read: Man Eats 66 Hot Dogs In 10 Minutes, Wins Rs 9.5 Lakh At Annual Eating Competition In US





She enjoyed the dish with a side of dahi, pickle and chutney. "Ye kha lo to aatma tript ho jati hai [Eating this satisfies the soul]," the actress can be heard saying in the background.

Watch the full video below:

Back in May, Neena Gupta shared a healthy sabzi recipe to stay cool during the heatwave. The actress posted a video on Instagram revealing a simple recipe for turai and paneer ki sabzi. “Aaj hum banana wale hai turai aur paneer. Alu paneer, matar paneer, and palak paneer se thak gaye hai; this is very good and light,” she said.





Neena began by heating ghee in a pan and adding cumin and red chilli powder. After sautéing the spices, she mixed in grated tomatoes and ginger. The actress intentionally skipped onion and garlic, noting, “We are not going to add onion or garlic in this recipe, which is a good thing because everything has garlic or onion in it these days.”





Also Read: Sirsa Kinnow Gets GI Tag, Becomes Haryana's First Fruit With The Recognition





Once the tomatoes were semi-cooked, she added chopped turai and let it cook for a few minutes. She then stirred in homemade paneer. The dish was finished with salt to taste before the flame was turned off. Read the full story here.





Whether it's a simple homemade meal or an indulgent treat, Neena Gupta never misses a chance to celebrate good food.