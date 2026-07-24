Selena Gomez celebrated her 34th birthday on July 22 in Italy. The special day came with a generous serving of Italian comfort food thanks to her husband Benny Blanco. In a video shared on Instagram, the music producer offered fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the couple's intimate celebration. They were seen cooking a delicious birthday dinner together. The video showed a very hands-on Selena in the kitchen. She started by kneading and rolling out pasta dough, pausing to watch in wonder as the machine flattened it. Once the noodles were cooked, the couple took a moment to sit down and savour cacio e pepe.





Also Read: They Called Cops Over 'Rotting Corpse'. It Turned Out To Be 'Stinky Vinegar'





Benny was also seen preparing the filling for fiori di zucca, Italian stuffed squash blossoms. He mixed soft cheese with lemon zest and herbs. The birthday celebration continued with the couple toasting with wine as Selena layered thin slices of eggplant with marinara sauce to assemble eggplant parmesan.

“My baby makes the best eggplant parmigiana. You scoop a little bit then you put it on a slice of bread. That's the best thing I've tasted in Italy so far and you made it," Benny said in the video.

Watch the full video below:

Selena Gomez also shared a glimpse from her birthday celebration on Instagram. In the picture, the singer was seen blowing out a candle placed in a dish of tiramisu while standing on a balcony.





Also Read: Harsh Goenka Impressed By This Pizza Delivery Boy Who Built A Business From Mumbai's Traffic





The side note read, "First, I have to thank you each of you immensely for your support, kindness and all the bday wishes. Every single day I get to create because of all of you. Thank you for always making me the happiest girlie in the world."

The celebration proved that for Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez, the best birthday memories are made with good food, great company and simple moments.