Some foods are known for their strong aroma, but few have triggered a police visit. In southern China, the smell of a simmering pot of traditional vinegar soup became so intense that a neighbour feared a decomposing body was nearby. The source, however, turned out to be a centuries-old regional delicacy that is recognised as part of Guangdong's cultural heritage.



Also Read: Harsh Goenka Impressed By This Pizza Delivery Boy Who Built A Business From Mumbai's Traffic

When Dinner Triggered A Police Visit

Photo: Pexels

The incident took place on July 14 in Zhongshan, Guangdong province, where a woman, identified only by her surname Chen, was preparing a traditional soup using "stinky fart vinegar", a local ingredient known for its sharp, fermented smell. According to the South China Morning Post, the odour spread through the residential building, prompting a concerned neighbour to call the police after mistaking it for the smell of a rotting corpse.

Chen later shared the incident on social media, joking, "My neighbour thought I was cooking a dead body," while adding the hashtag, "the power of stinky vinegar."





When police officers arrived and checked the apartment, they found there was no emergency. The source of the smell was simply a pot of soup simmering on the stove. Reports said the officers recorded the details of the incident and advised Chen to keep the windows open while cooking to improve ventilation.



Also Read: Khichdi Didn't Make It To Space, Gajar Halwa Did. Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Reveals Why



Not A Crime Scene, But A Traditional Delicacy

What made the mix-up even more surprising was that the pungent smell came from an ingredient considered part of Guangdong's culinary heritage. Known locally as "stinky fart vinegar" and also called longevity vinegar, it is a traditional fermented vinegar recognised as an item of Intangible Cultural Heritage in several parts of Guangdong, including Guangzhou's Huadu district and Fogang county.

What Is 'Stinky Fart Vinegar'?

Photo: Pexels

Despite its eyebrow-raising nickname, stinky fart vinegar has long been associated with parts of Guangdong province and is particularly popular around Qingyuan's Fogang county. The condiment is made by fermenting stir-fried rice with water for several months, a process that gives it its distinctive sour and pungent aroma.





The vinegar is commonly used as the base for soups, stews and hotpots, often paired with pork trotters. It is believed to have a history stretching back around 2,000 years and remains a well-known regional speciality. According to local folklore, it originated when a poor man fermented stored rice while caring for his sick mother, though the tale is regarded as legend rather than verified history.





While many first-time diners find its smell difficult to get used to, fans of the delicacy say its flavour is far more appealing than its aroma suggests.