For most people who commute between Thane and Andheri, the evening traffic crawl is simply something to be endured - windows up, stomach growling, eyes fixed on brake lights that never seem to move. Hunger in traffic makes most of us angry or miserable, but for Gaurav Londhe, it became the foundation of a business. In a recent X post, Industrialist Harsh Goenka reposted the journey of Londhe, calling it "an inspiring startup story."





Back in 2009, Londhe was working as a pizza delivery boy, criss-crossing Andheri before heading home to Thane each night. The distance was 24 kilometres, and the journey routinely swallowed up to three hours, thanks to Mumbai's infamously unforgiving traffic. Evening after evening, he found himself sitting hungry in the jam, with nothing to eat.





One evening, a peanut vendor wove through the jam-packed cars, and the small snack Londhe bought lifted his mood instantly. It also planted a question in his head: if a handful of peanuts could do this for me, what could a proper, freshly made meal do for the lakhs of people stuck in traffic across the city every single evening?

In mid-2019, Londhe left his job to pursue the idea full-time. His mother contributed Rs 1 lakh from her life savings to get things started, while his wife took charge of preparing the vada pavs at home, freeing Londhe to focus on selling them on the street.





The Start Of 'Traffic Vada Pav'

The venture was fittingly named Traffic Vada Pao. Each vada pav came neatly boxed, accompanied by a small bottle of water and a tissue paper, all priced at a modest Rs 20.





On the very first day, commuters were reluctant to buy food from an unfamiliar box handed through their window, so Londhe gave away fifty vada pavs for free. He repeated this for five consecutive days. By the second week, people started actively asking for it.





Soon, his team, recognisable in their orange T-shirts, became a fixture at Thane's traffic signals during the peak window of 5 pm to 10 pm.





Also Read:98-Year-Old Nani Who Began Selling Gujarati Snacks At 91 Is A Viral Sensation Now

Remarkable Growth In 2 Years

By 2021, the business had scaled to around 800 vada pavs sold daily, powered by a team of eight, and generating a reported monthly revenue of roughly Rs 2 lakh.





Where millions of commuters saw only frustration, he saw a business opportunity hiding in plain sight. Traffic Vada Pao didn't emerge from a market study or a business school pitch deck; it emerged from finding a unique and even profitable solution to a problem everyone else simply complained about.