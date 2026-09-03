Farah Khan never fails to entertain her fans. Be it while cooking or making fun videos, the 61-year-old always knows how to keep her fans hooked. Recently, she visited Chef Vikas Khanna's New York restaurant, Bungalow, and the visit turned into a hilarious situation. Sharing the video on Instagram, Farah Khan revealed the things she had to do to eat at Khanna's restaurant.





The video starts with a very excited Farah Khan revealing that Chef Khanna had invited her to his New York restaurant, Bungalow, for a free meal.





Also Read: 'Butter Chicken Can't Represent India,' Sarah Todd On Northeast India, Home Cooking And Food Diversity

The hilarious video then shows Farah Khan doing chores around Bungalow - from cleaning the floor and kitchen to making ladoos and decorations outside the restaurant.





While putting flower petals in the decorative basin, she even got checked by Vikas Khanna, who instructed her to put the petals properly. She was then seen greeting guests at the entrance with laddoos.





In one of the instances, Farah can also be seen performing "Chaiyya Chaiyya" with the artists outside the restaurant.

Finally, after all the work, when she sat down to have a meal, she was made to stand up and clear the table for the guests waiting. Then, while she was waiting outside the restaurant, the chef handed her a plate of dal chawal.





In the caption of the video, Farah wrote, "The things i do to eat @bungalowny @vikaskhannagroup u scammed me!"





Watch the full video below:

Chef Vikas Khanna also shared a post with Farah Khan after her visit to the famous restaurant.





In the carousel, the 54-year-old chef shared pictures and videos of Khan enjoying her time at Bungalow. One of the videos also shows Farah feeding Bungalow staff member Mysha with food, while another shows them sharing a dessert together.





Also Read: Amul Becomes World's Strongest Dairy Brand. Top Indian Food Brands Reach USD 9.9 Billion





Chef Vikas Khanna's New York restaurant is quite popular among celebrities. From Jeff Bezos to Madhuri Dixit, several celebrities have paid a visit to the popular restaurant.