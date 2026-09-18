There's something extraordinary about discovering how something as simple as bread can be so deeply linked to a country's culture and everyday life. Bread is an inseparable part of Iran's food culture. It is shaped by hand and baked at high heat in clay ovens or even on beds of hot pebbles. But here's where things get even more interesting.





An Iranian village has come up with a rather practical solution to its weekly bread supply. Content creator Zahra Kazemi Correia, currently living in India, shared a video on Instagram with the caption: “This remote village in Iran found the best solution for their weekly bread.”





She went on to explain that four neighbouring families come together to help one another with the bread-making process (traditionally on a clay oven) and bake fresh bread twice a week.

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According to her, Iranians usually eat bread with breakfast, dinner and sometimes even as an afternoon snack. “Persians can't live without bread but unlike India, baking bread at home is not common in Iran. That's why we have fresh bread bakeries everywhere,” she explained.





This remote village is located around 15 minutes from the nearest bakery, so the women came up with their own solution. “These women decided to build a small hut outside their own house to bake their own weekly bread,” Zahra added.





Zahra also showed viewers a large tub filled with freshly baked bread, explaining, “This much bread is for one family for one week.”





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Later, one of the women invited Zahra into her home to try some of their freshly made food, including bread, cheese, walnuts and black tea. “Baking bread is just an excuse to stay close to each other,” she expressed, adding that she was happy the villagers had not yet been introduced to technology.

In the caption, she mentioned, “They are farmers, and life in the village is not always easy. Yet what stands out is how people here support one another through hardships and continue to keep their traditions alive. Despite the difficulties they face, they remain incredibly kind and generous.”





A comment on the post read, “Love this ( and I love bread). When Trump has gone into the ground, soon more of us can plan to visit Iran. I hear all the time how lovely and hospitable Iranians are.”





Someone wrote, “Living in a small mountain community of 10 inhabitants(not counting the weekenders) we also do lots together. Vegetable garden, baking. Often someone will cook lunch or dinner for whoever wants to join. We share pleasant moments doing the daily things.”





“Bread and Cheese? India is the only country that eats well,” read another comment





A user mentioned, “Wow! So cool…wish to visit this village with you'll someday soon!”





Someone shared, “Such a beautiful place Zahra! In Bahrain we would eat something similar, it is called kuboos. I grew up eating that… brought back memories. I can almost get the fragrance of the fresh bread thru ur story!”





“In India usually our women folks make bread (Indian bread) 3 times a day,” a user said.





A week's supply of freshly baked bread sounds pretty interesting and tempting, likewise.