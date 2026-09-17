Ketchup is one of those condiments that can turn up in some rather unexpected places. From classic hot dogs and burgers to eggs and fries, the sweet and tangy tomato sauce has become a staple for many food lovers. But even the CEO of Kraft Heinz, the company behind Heinz ketchup, has a limit when it comes to the condiment.





Steve Cahillane, who became CEO of Kraft Heinz in January 2026, recently spoke to NBC News' Vicky Nguyen about his personal ketchup preferences. During the conversation, he revealed several foods he happily pairs with ketchup - including one combination that might raise a few eyebrows.

Steve Cahillane. Photo Credit: X





So, What Does The Kraft Heinz CEO Put Ketchup On?

Cahillane said he would put ketchup on a number of everyday foods, including scrambled eggs and fried rice. He also admitted to putting it on hot dogs, despite the fact that he is based in Chicago.





That prompted Nguyen to ask him: "Even as a Chicago guy, you say that?"





Cahillane explained that he is originally from New York, adding that, as a New Yorker, he can put ketchup on anything he likes, "especially a hot dog".





His ketchup list does not stop there. When asked about steak, Cahillane said yes. Pizza also made the cut, although he clarified that he would put ketchup on the crust.

Foods He Would Skip Ketchup On

Despite his broad ketchup preferences, there are a few foods Cahillane was not particularly keen on pairing with the condiment: Pasta and Kraft Mac & Cheese.





The CEO's answer also taps into a long-running food debate. While some people enjoy the sweet-tangy contrast of ketchup with creamy macaroni and cheese, others consider the combination a step too far.

Cahillane's Strangest Ketchup Pairing

The interview also touched on a rather unusual ketchup experiment from Cahillane's own food history.





Asked about the strangest thing he has ever put ketchup on, he revealed an unexpected combination: cornflakes with milk.

It may not be a pairing that appears on many breakfast tables, but it certainly makes for one memorable ketchup confession.