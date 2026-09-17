Healthy snacking may sound like an oxymoron, but it's definitely possible. Whenever we are stressed or feel hungry, our hands may automatically look for a packet of chips or some processed food. Many of us may not find tasty items when we search for something healthy to eat, that's where Ahana Gupta found an opportunity.



She walked away from a secure, high-paying IT job to start her healthy snacking brand, Open Secret.



The IIT Bombay alumna promises to provide customers with “un-junked” foods without refined sugar, artificial colours and flavours. Today, her company is worth Rs 87 crore.



Harvard Alumna Quits Job



Gautam has an MBA from Harvard and a B.Tech in Chemical Engineering from IIT Bombay. She was working in the IT sector, but felt like there was more she could do with her life. She decided to switch careers and start her own company that offered better-for-you snacking alternatives.



Open Secret's products serve as alternatives to conventional packaged snacks. The brand claims that its offerings do not contain any palm oil, maida, or added preservatives.



As per the brand'swebsite, the company started off in 2019 as “a love letter from a daughter to her single mother.”



Ahana Gautam's early childhood in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, was the inspiration behind the brand. Raised by her mother, Gautam saw her struggle to put healthy food options on the table.



Today, Open Secret offers a range of snacks, from chips and namkeen to protein powder and cookies. Its products are available across the country.



Also Read: Dining Table Idea To Rs 450 Crore Business, How Two Brothers Built Nilon's



Healthy Snacking Brand Raises Rs 50 Crore



Ahana Gautam's brand raised Rs 50 crore this year, as per Your Story. The fundraising was achieved through a combination of institutional debt and Rs 30 crore in primary equity from Desai Brothers Group.



Open Secret said it would use the funds to increase its offline retail footprint, use AI across its supply chain, and strengthen its product pipeline.



Also Read: The Next Rs.1,000-Crore Opportunity In India's Food Industry

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