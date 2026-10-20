Rishikesh is known for temples, peaceful ashrams and beautiful Ganga Aarti, but the city also has some interesting food surprises waiting to be discovered. While many visitors enjoy pizza, pasta and other cafe food items, travellers can also discover dishes from different parts of India.





A content creator visiting Rishikesh attended the Ganga Aarti at Shatrughna Ghat and later came across a food stall called Sattvic Bites. There, she tried momos and Pahadi Siddu, a popular steamed dish from Himachal Pradesh. While both dishes looked delicious, Siddu became her favourite. She was impressed by its taste and encouraged others to try it too.





At the stall, the creator tried Pahadi Siddu priced at Rs 110 and steamed momos that cost Rs 90.

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On Instagram, she said, “Everyone eats shakshuka and hummus after coming to Rishikesh, but have you ever tried the local pahadi siddu here? No? Well, just as you step out from Shatrughna Ghat, you'll come across a small stall serving piping-hot siddu and momos, accompanied by a spicy chutney.”

Siddu is a popular dish found in Himachal Pradesh, especially in places such as Kullu, Manali, Shimla, Mandi and Rohru. It is a soft, steamed bun that can be filled with spicy fillings.





To make the dough, flour is mixed with yeast, sugar, salt, ghee and lukewarm water. The filling can include soaked poppy seeds, walnuts and almonds, along with chilli flakes, roasted cumin and coriander powder, salt, a little turmeric, and fresh mint and coriander leaves. Once prepared, the dough is filled with this mixture and steamed until cooked.





Also Read: Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Siddu - Classic Himachali Steamed Bun (Recipe Inside)





For people in Himachal Pradesh, Siddu is more than just a snack, it is a part of their food culture. The way it is prepared may differ from one place to another, but it remains a tasty local favourite.