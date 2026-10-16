Food is an important part of discovering a new destination. When you cross the border to a foreign land, the local food not only expands your taste buds, it gives you a sense of the country's culture and traditions.





In Bhutan, the culinary experience ranges from spicy chilli-and-cheese preparations to savoury butter tea and comforting dumplings. A travel vlogger has shared six foods that visitors should try while exploring the country. Ruchii Wahi posted a video on Instagram and wrote, "If you're travelling to Bhutan, here are 6 foods you need to try!:

Foods To Try In Bhutan





1. Ema Datshi





Ema Datshi is Bhutan's fiery and creamy national dish, made by simmering chilli peppers in a rich local cheese sauce. It is eaten almost daily in Bhutan and typically served alongside red rice and steamed bread called tingmo.





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2. Suja





It is a traditional Bhutanese salted butter tea made by churning hot water, tea leaves, salt, and butter. The drink is offered to guests in homes and offices as a traditional sign of welcome.





3. Momo





Steamed or fried dumplings that are loved across the Himalayan region, including Bhutan. While originally a Tibetan speciality, they have become a deeply integrated staple of Bhutanese cuisine.





4. Kewa Datshi





This is one of Bhutan's most famous and beloved staple dishes, translating literally to potatoes (Kewa) and cheese (Datshi). While it shares the spotlight with the national dish Ema Datshi, Kewa Datshi is generally much milder and intensely comforting.





5. Apple Pie





While apple pie is not a traditional Himalayan invention, it has become a must-try local speciality in Bhutan. It is a sweet pastry filled with apples, sugar and spices that has inspired a thriving cafe culture that serves some of the freshest apple desserts you can find.





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6. Jhol Momo





Succulent dumplings are served submerged in a shallow bowl of cold or warm, liquidy soup known as jhol. This dish is an absolute favourite of locals during chilly mountain evenings.