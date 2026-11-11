Chhath Puja is almost here, and along with the prayers, rituals and festive preparations, it is time to bring out some traditional recipes. Celebrated with great enthusiasm in Bihar, Jharkhand, and parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, the four-day festival is dedicated to Surya Dev (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya. This year, Chhath Puja will be celebrated from November 13 to 16.





The festival is a good time to enjoy some much-loved traditional food. Whether you are celebrating Chhath at home or just want to try traditional Bihari recipes, here are 5 dishes to add to your festive food list.

Traditional Bihari Dishes For Chhath Puja

1. Thekua

Thekua is a must-have during Chhath Puja and is made with wheat flour, jaggery, ghee and cardamom. The dough is shaped into small discs, often using traditional wooden moulds and deep-fried until crisp and golden. Click here for the recipe.



Thekua has a crisp exterior with a slightly soft, crumbly centre.

2. Rasiya Kheer





If you enjoy traditional Indian sweets, rasiya kheer is worth trying. Made with rice, milk and jaggery, this creamy dessert is prepared during Kharna. The rice is cooked in milk until soft, and jaggery is added for sweetness. Get the recipe by clicking here.

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3. Kaddu Ki Sabzi





A simple pumpkin curry is a popular part of the Nahay Khay meal. Made with fresh pumpkin, ghee, cumin and mild spices, this dish is usually prepared without onion and garlic. Here is the recipe.

4. Chana Dal





Chana dal is another simple dish that often makes it to the Chhath food menu. The lentils are soaked, boiled and cooked with turmeric, cumin and ghee. There is no need for too many spices here. Want the recipe? Click here.

5. Poori





Want something to go with your pumpkin curry? Poori is a popular choice in many festive meals. Made with wheat flour, the dough is rolled into small circles and deep-fried until it puffs up. Serve it hot with a simple vegetable curry for a satisfying festive meal. Detailed recipe here.

What are you waiting for? Pick your favourites, get the ingredients ready and enjoy some good old festive cooking.





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