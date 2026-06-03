Imagine dining at a restaurant with your family and discovering a strand of hair in your food. Most people would find it unpleasant and immediately complain. But what if the customer was the one who put the hair there in the first place, in an attempt to get a free meal?





That is exactly what a restaurant in the United Kingdom claims happened. A CCTV clip shared by The Woolpack on its social media accounts appears to show a woman dining with her family pulling a strand of hair from her own head and placing it on a partially eaten meal.

Woman Places Her Own Hair On Food For A Free Meal

In the footage, the woman can be seen placing the hair on the plate before calling over a waitress and requesting a replacement dish. According to the restaurant, the staff provided her with a fresh meal, which the family later took home since most of the original food had already been eaten. However, after reviewing the CCTV footage, the restaurant claimed it discovered the source of the hair and subsequently shared the clip online.

"During their meal, one of the adults complained that a hair had been found in a child's macaroni cheese. Our staff responded immediately, removed the dish, and our chef offered to prepare a fresh meal of their choice," the Facebook post read.





The restaurant added that the replacement meal was accepted but later taken home because the child had already eaten most of the original dish.





After reviewing CCTV footage, the restaurant claimed it discovered the source of the hair. “We were surprised to discover the apparent source of the hair: the complainant herself,” it wrote.





The restaurant also alleged that additional footage showed the woman taking a bottle of ketchup, an ice cream bowl and a teaspoon. They wrote: “While we appreciate that everyone enjoys a good bottle of Heinz, and we understand the undeniable appeal of a stainless-steel teaspoon, we would gently remind customers that these items are not currently included in our takeaway menu.”





The restaurant praised its staff, adding: “We are incredibly proud of our team, who handled the situation with patience, professionalism, and far more restraint than most people would manage.”











The post has since gone viral on social media, with many users praising the restaurant for sharing the CCTV footage and standing by its staff.



