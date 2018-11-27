Banana For Hair: 5 DIY Banana Hair Masks For Dull And Dry Hair

Shubham Bhatnagar | Updated: November 27, 2018 18:22 IST
Are you one of those who constantly rummage through the kitchen for ingredients that may magically transform your hair? If yes, then this article is for you. We often spend too much time and money on expensive hair products, treatments and masks, which may give you desired results but may harm your hair in long-term. What if we tell you that you could get similar results using natural ingredients without any harmful effects? One such ingredient is banana. Mashed banana on your hair might sound a little bizarre, but it can make your hair super soft and silky! You may also mix some other ingredients with banana to make interesting hair masks. So, if you are tired of spending hours in salons and spas and don't want to burn a hole in your pocket, try out the list of banana hair masks that may end all your hair woes. But, before that, here's what makes bananas so great for our hair
Bananas are high in vitamin B6, vitamin C, potassium, dietary fibre and magnesium, but free of sodium and cholesterol. They are almost fat-free, and relatively low in calories-depending on their size. Per 100 grams serving, bananas contain 0.3 gm total fat, zero cholesterol, 1 mg salt, about 360 mg potassium, 2.6 gm dietary fibre, 12 gm sugar and 1.1 gm protein. But, the benefits of bananas are not just limited to health; they are also used for excellent beauty treatments.
Bananas are great for your hair and scalp. They are known to improve manageability and shine of our hair. Moreover, they are known to prevent and control dandruff, and moisturise our scalp. Bananas are rich in potassium, natural oils, carbohydrates and vitamins, which help soften our hair and protect their natural elasticity. While there are many banana hair products available in the market, why to spend on too many store-bought products when you can make your own banana masks at home in your own kitchen.
Aloe vera is rich in vitamins A, B, C, and E, which help remove the dead cells that have accumulated on your scalp and promote hair growth. Moreover, aloe vera has proteolytic enzymes, which repair dead skin cells on the scalp and condition your hair, to give you smooth and shiny tresses. This hair mask prevents hair fall and makes your hair strong, shiny, and bouncy.
Ingredients:
How To Make:
How To Apply
Coconut oil helps nourish our scalp and reduces scalp infections. With high contents of vitamin E, it is excellent for dry and damaged hair. Moreover, the vitamin K content in coconut oil helps reduce dandruff. According to beauty expert, Suparna Tirkha, "Coconut oil massage promotes healthy hair growth and due to its property of preventing moisture loss, massaging this oil into the scalp and hair is known to have amazing results." The combination of banana and coconut provides long-lasting shine.
Ingredients:
How To Make:
How To Apply:
Papaya is known to nourish the hair shaft and adds volume to the hair. The nutrients in papaya strengthen your hair and prevent hair loss. Here's how the combination of papaya and banana can help.
Ingredients:
How To Make:
How To Apply:
The vitamins and proteins in milk, like casein protein, help nourish, strengthen and moisturise our hair follicles. If you have dry and frizzy hair, then milk is a great natural ingredient that you can mix in your hair masks to prevent dryness and dullness.
Ingredients:
How To Make:
How To Apply:
Honey acts as a natural agent for moisturising hair and cleansing the scalp. This hair mask will leave you with silk smooth hair without stripping away any natural oils.
Ingredients:
How To Make:
How To Apply:
Bid goodbye to those days of dry, rough, and lifeless hair. With the help of these hair masks, you will never have a bad hair day again.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
