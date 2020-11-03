SEARCH
  • News
  • Viral: Burger King Urges People To Order From McDonalds, KFC; Leaves Twitter In Awe

Viral: Burger King Urges People To Order From McDonalds, KFC; Leaves Twitter In Awe

This tweet came as a sign of positivity when the food and hospitality businesses around the world are trying to cope up with the 'new-normal'.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: November 03, 2020 13:38 IST

Reddit
Viral: Burger King Urges People To Order From McDonalds, KFC; Leaves Twitter In Awe

Burger King's initiative gives us inspiration and hope for a better future

Highlights
  • A recent tweet by Burger King UK won many hearts
  • It urged customers to buy food from other food chains including McDonalds
  • This tweet came as a ray of hope to fight all odds

One thing that the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has taught us is to stay united. The months-long lockdown in the past and the other adversities have brought people together to help each other out and move ahead in life. Recently, Burger King UK set one such example that won many hearts across the globe. The American fast-food chain took to its Twitter handle and urged its customers in the United Kingdom to order food from its competitor food chains like McDonalds, KFC, Papa John's, Taco Bells etc. to save jobs.



We know, we never thought we'd be saying this either. pic.twitter.com/cVRMSLSDq6

— Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) November 2, 2020



This tweet came as a sign of positivity when the food and hospitality businesses around the world are trying to cope up with the 'new-normal' after suffering from a downfall (read: huge loss) in the past months.

"We never thought we'd be asking you to do this, but restaurants employing thousands of staff really need your support at the moment...Getting a Whopper is always best, but ordering Big Mac is also not such a bad thing." Burger King's post read.

The tweet went viral in no time, garnering huge share of love and admiration from the netizens. Here's what the Twitterati had to say!

Newsbeep

















Burger King's initiative gives us inspiration and hope that we can fight all odds and revive the food industry if we stand united.

Comments

About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Burger KingMcdonaldKFC
Malaika Arora's Monday Night Dinner Plans Might Be Better Than Yours. Here's Proof!
Malaika Arora's Monday Night Dinner Plans Might Be Better Than Yours. Here's Proof!
Boy Had Five Seconds To Take What He Wants From Store. Netizens Love What He Chose
Boy Had Five Seconds To Take What He Wants From Store. Netizens Love What He Chose

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

THIS WEBSITE FOLLOWS THE DNPA CODE OF ETHICS© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 