It would not be an exaggeration to say that fast food has revolutionized the way we eat. Gone are the days when we would have to wait long hours to get a delicious meal. Fast food chains have become multi-million dollar conglomerates serving quality food across the world. A concern often raised by consumers is what exactly goes into the making of their favourite fast food meal. US-based burger chain Burger King recently took to social media to share interesting news about the making of their burgers. They posted a video about their decision to do away with artificial colouring from their menu entirely. Take a look:

(Also Read: Burger King France Gave Away Free Potatoes To Customers; The Reason Will Impress You)

"We like to keep it real just like our menu. So we're removing colors from artificial sources from our food. #KeepItReal," wrote Burger King on Twitter. The 30-second clip has been viewed over 8.3k times and received hundreds of likes and comments too.





In the video, we can see several bottles of food colouring kept on a shelf. These are then used to paint interesting posters depicting different ingredients of a burger including the buns, lettuce, tomato, and meat. "We're using colours from artificial sources in these posters, not in our burgers," reads the text alongside the posters.





The interesting move by Burger King grabbed eyeballs on social media. Several users appreciated the move to 'keep it real' and avoid use of artificial colouring in the food entirely.





Take a look at the reactions:

We hope many more fast food giants follow suit and keep their products as real as possible. What did you think of the move by Burger King? Tell us in the comments below.