Indian cooking is extensive. There are so many cooking methods, ingredients, and masalas that one dish requires. It becomes a challenge for many people to get the taste right. However, following the recipe won't be a problem for those who are frequent cooks. While we are all used to the cooking style in India, we might not expect a foreigner to cook Indian dishes like a pro. But an Instagram user is breaking the stereotypes as he cooks all kinds of Indian dishes. Jake Dryan, a social media user and a propagator of plant-based recipes, is making his audience aware of the wide range of Indian dishes. While he cooks dishes like cabbage thoran, masala dosa, aloo gobhi, and more- his recent cooking video of sambhar rice has stunned many people!





In a video he uploaded on his Instagram, you can see him making a traditional south Indian-style sambhar. He first takes the toor dal and boils it with haldi powder. Till then, in a pan, he fries shallots and other vegetables to add to the sambhar. Then he takes the tamarind and makes a paste out of it. Then he mixes the dal, tamarind, spices, and sambhar masala together and mixes them. Lastly, he makes tadka from curry leaves, dal, rai, and red chillies, tops it on the sambhar, and serves it with rice! Check out his full video here:

Since he uploaded this video, it has been viewed 4.2 million times, has 260K likes, and has more than two thousand comments. Many people were amazed at his creation. One person wrote, "As a Tamilian, this looks authentic and delicious." Another person mentioned, "Guy even has a proper tadka pan! You are doing good, my dude. Good food, enjoy!"





Someone even said, "This is the best replication of authentic South Indian sambhar. Very happy to see you try all the South Indian recipes which are not usually recognised when it comes to Indian cuisine." A user also said, "Wow! Great attempt! Being raised in Tamil Nadu, this looks exactly the way my mum cooks! Thanks for trying out this recipe."





Many people in the comment section have also given their cooking tips while making South Indian cuisine.





What do you think about this yummy sambhar?! Let us know in the comments below.