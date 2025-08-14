Matcha, a high-grade Japanese beverage, has taken the world by storm, thanks to health-conscious global influencers. It is specially grown and processed green tea, ground into powdered form and mixed to make a drink. Rich in antioxidants, this "superfood" is believed to have many health benefits. But can it appeal to Indian mothers? Now, that's debatable. In a relatable video making the rounds online, a hilarious conversation unfolds between an Indian girl and her mother over ordering the beverage. The clip begins with the girl telling her mother she is ordering "matcha", to which her mother instantly replies, "Kiska chacha (Whose uncle?)," leaving social media users in splits.





She even confuses the term with "machli (fish)" and questions the need for it when there are already teas at home. As the video continues, the mother amusingly compares the bamboo whisk used for preparing matcha to the "jhadu" (Indian broom). She tries her best to make her daughter understand why she shouldn't fall for this ongoing trend.

Finally, the doting mom declares that if her daughter orders matcha after knowing its price - almost INR 1200-1500 - she will get a "tamacha (slap)". Not only that, she vows to make her drink a paste of mehendi leaves instead. Why, you ask? Well, henna powder looks like matcha. Check out the viral video here:

The video quickly captured the internet's attention, with many relating to the mother's views on matcha.





A user wrote, "Kiska chacha," followed by a series of face-with-tears-of-joy emojis.





"Aunty spitting facts," mentioned a foodie.





Echoing the same sentiment, someone said, "Iss Matcha ne sach mai pareshaan kar rakha hai (This mess has really bothered me)."





"I still cant get myself to develop the taste of this mehendi ka ghol," read a comment.





"Mehendi ka ghol, bilkul sahi bola aunt apne ek sip lek pura fenka tha Maine 550 rupees mere pani mein gaye theey jaise chapak. (Mehendi ghol, you said it absolutely right, aunty. I took one sip and threw it away...my Rs 550 went down the drain," a person commented.





What did you think of this viral video about matcha? Let us know in the comments below.