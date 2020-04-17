After Dalgona Coffee, Tea-Lovers Rejoice As Whipped Matcha Latte Storms Social Media

Whipped Matcha iced latte makes for a delicious tea drink.

Dalgona coffee is a trend that took over social media by storm within weeks of its origin. The easy and quick recipe could be easily made at home with the simplest of ingredients. The best thing about Dalgona coffee was that it tasted quite delicious and looked aesthetically pleasing, making it the muse of many social media chefs and bloggers. People have innovated with the Dalgona coffee recipe in many ways, making Dalgona pudding and even Dalgona cake! However, tea-lovers and health-conscious individuals have taken the Dalgona Coffee trend a level higher with a brand new whipped Matcha latte recipe.





Social media addicts, beware - another recipe is here to storm your Instagram, Twitter and TikTok feeds. Whipped Matcha latte looks exactly like its cousin Dalgona - except that the frothy brown coffee layer has been replaced with a layer of whipped green Matcha tea. The whipped Matcha latte also avoids using sugar by replacing it with coconut sugar as a healthy substitute. What's more - health influencers and fitness bloggers have turned around the Dalgona recipe and made it vegan by replacing milk with healthy alternatives derived from plants such as soy or almond milk. Take a look at the some attempts at making the delicious whipped Matcha latte.













(Also Read: Dalgona Coffee Trend Goes Viral On Social Media; Here's How You Can Make It At Home)





Here's How You Can Make Whipped Matcha Latte At Home:

Ingredients:





2 tablespoons matcha powder

2 tablespoons coconut sugar

2 tablespoons hot water

1 cup milk

Method:



