SEARCH
  • News
  • After Dalgona Coffee, Tea-Lovers Rejoice As Whipped Matcha Latte Storms Social Media

After Dalgona Coffee, Tea-Lovers Rejoice As Whipped Matcha Latte Storms Social Media

Tea-lovers and health-conscious individuals have taken the Dalgona Coffee trend a level higher with a brand new whipped Matcha latte recipe.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: April 17, 2020 18:24 IST

Reddit
After Dalgona Coffee, Tea-Lovers Rejoice As Whipped Matcha Latte Storms Social Media

Whipped Matcha iced latte makes for a delicious tea drink.

Highlights
  • Dalgona coffee has now become a trend of the past
  • Health conscious tea-lovers have come up with a new invention
  • The Whipped Matcha latte is taking over social media

Dalgona coffee is a trend that took over social media by storm within weeks of its origin. The easy and quick recipe could be easily made at home with the simplest of ingredients. The best thing about Dalgona coffee was that it tasted quite delicious and looked aesthetically pleasing, making it the muse of many social media chefs and bloggers. People have innovated with the Dalgona coffee recipe in many ways, making Dalgona pudding and even Dalgona cake! However, tea-lovers and health-conscious individuals have taken the Dalgona Coffee trend a level higher with a brand new whipped Matcha latte recipe.

Social media addicts, beware - another recipe is here to storm your Instagram, Twitter and TikTok feeds. Whipped Matcha latte looks exactly like its cousin Dalgona - except that the frothy brown coffee layer has been replaced with a layer of whipped green Matcha tea. The whipped Matcha latte also avoids using sugar by replacing it with coconut sugar as a healthy substitute. What's more - health influencers and fitness bloggers have turned around the Dalgona recipe and made it vegan by replacing milk with healthy alternatives derived from plants such as soy or almond milk. Take a look at the some attempts at making the delicious whipped Matcha latte.





(Also Read: )

Here's How You Can Make Whipped Matcha Latte At Home:

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons matcha powder
  • 2 tablespoons coconut sugar
  • 2 tablespoons hot water
  • 1 cup milk

Method:

Comments

  1. Mix matcha powder and hot water together in a bowl.
  2. Stir in two tablespoons coconut sugar.
  3. Beat until the mixture is thick and frothy.
  4. Pour milk in a glass with ice cubes.
  5. Top it with the whipped matcha mixture. Serve chilled!


About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  MatchaLatte ArtDalgona Coffee
TikTok User's Easy Hack To Slice A Watermelon In Seconds Is Winning The Internet
TikTok User's Easy Hack To Slice A Watermelon In Seconds Is Winning The Internet
Shilpa Shetty's Breakfast Is All You Need To Satiate Your Appetite In Summers
Shilpa Shetty's Breakfast Is All You Need To Satiate Your Appetite In Summers

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com