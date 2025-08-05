Matcha, love it or hate it, is a culinary trend you just can't ignore. From celebrities to food enthusiasts, everyone seems to be obsessed with this green beverage. Matcha comes in a variety of preparations, including matcha lattes, smoothies, desserts, and even skincare, making it a mainstream favourite rather than a niche. Now, a food vlogger, Juliette, has come up with her own version of a matcha-based snack, aka matcha hot dogs. She has even shared the preparation process on her official Instagram page.





First, the vlogger pours a sufficient quantity of water into a container and then adds some finely ground green tea powder through a sieve. Next, she stirs the mixture uniformly until the water turns completely green. Then, Juliette puts some sausages into the blend and lets them boil for a while. Once done, she pulls them out, and surprise! The sausages transform into a vibrant green hue. She then places the sausages between the buns, and voila! Matcha hot dogs are ready to be savoured. The video ends with the vlogger taking a scrumptious bite of the snack.





Also Read: Ruskin Bond Shares Childhood Memories With His Favourite Drink - Strawberry Milkshake

Check out the full video below:

So far, the video has received over 1.3 million views. The internet had a lot to say about the creative matcha hot dogs. One user assumed it was a "St. Patrick's Day special" snack, referring to the Irish celebration honouring Ireland's patron saint, St. Patrick. Another called the matcha hot dogs the "Hottest new summer food item." "We need green burgers," urged one person. "Everyone's so damn creative," lauded an individual.





Also Read: Manisha Koirala's Culinary Adventure In UK Featured Flavours From All Over The World





"Surprised you didn't mix the matcha with cornmeal. Imagine how beautiful a matcha blue Gatorade corndog would be," recommended a matcha lover. A critic wrote, "You belong in Hell's Kitchen - not the one with Gordon Ramsay, but the place with eternal suffering." Echoing a similar sentiment, someone else pointed out, "You don't need to put matcha on everything." "That's one way to eat your greens," read a remark.





What are your thoughts on this matcha hot dog? Would you try it out? Tell us in the comments below!