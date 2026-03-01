Doughnuts, the popular sweet, deep-fried pastries, typically feature a ring shape with a hollow centre. Often topped with glaze, icing, or sugar, they are considered one of the most popular indulgences and are consumed globally as breakfast, snacks, or desserts. From light, airy and fluffy ones topped with cream to those filled with jelly, cream, or custard - these sweet treats are hard to resist. Now, food content creators Belal & Abdul have shared an engaging, easy-to-follow recipe for preparing scrumptious doughnuts using everyday ingredients.





In an Instagram video, they are initially seen indulging in a plate full of doughnuts topped with liquid chocolate, and their expressions clearly reflect their delight. Interestingly, the key ingredients of the sweet treats are simple, everyday items:

White bread

Milk

Chocolate

Recipe For Making The 5-Minute Doughnuts





1. First, unwrap a packet of white bread and gradually trim the edges from all sides using a knife.





2. Add the bread slices to a large bowl and soak them in milk.





3. After the bread has softened, mix it thoroughly with the milk to form a thick batter.





4. Take a small portion of the batter in your palm and shape it into a ring.





5. Heat oil in a pan and deep-fry the rings.





6. Once the rings turn crispy and golden brown, dip them into a bowl of chocolate syrup.





Voila! Doughnuts are ready to savour.





We are completely obsessed with this simple yet incredible doughnut recipe. Aren't you?