In the age of social media, people often go to extreme lengths to become famous and promote their brand. One such example caught the attention of many users when a street food vendor in Agra uploaded a video showing the making of neem paratha. While parathas are a breakfast favourite across India, this food vendor swapped the usual potato, paneer, or cauliflower fillings with neem leaves, leaving food lovers both intrigued and disgusted.





Agra Food Vendor Makes Paratha with Neem Leaves





In the video, the vendor was seen plucking a handful of neem leaves, separating them from the stem and finely chopping them before using the leaves for stuffing. Into the chopped leaves, he then added some diced onions, ginger and a generous amount of Indian spices and mixed them together.

He then took a portion from the dough and rolled it out until it was flat enough to hold the stuffing inside. After that, he placed the entire neem leaf mixture inside the flattened dough and secured it properly so that nothing would come out. After making the stuffed dough, the man proceeded to roll out the paratha and put on the pan to cook.





After some time, he added a generous amount of oil to the pan and cooked the paratha till each side became golden brown. He then cut the stuffed neem paratha into four pieces and served them hot. “India's first neem paratha making in Agra,” the caption read.





Also Read: Beyond Aloo Paratha: How to Make Protein- Rich Sattu Paratha

Watch the full video below:

The Internet Hilariously Reacts To The Viral Neem Paratha





Soon after the video was shared, social media users jumped to the comment section to share their reactions. “Perfect breakfast for my rishtedaar,” one of them wrote.





“Pehli bar paratha dekhkar bhookh Nahin hain (this is the first time when I'm not hungry after seeing paratha),” another commented.





“Sugar patient ke liye hai sayad (this is probably for sugar patients),” someone else joked.





“Mujhe pehli baar pata chala hai neem ke patto ka bhi paratha hota hai, ab ye soch rahi hu isko kaun khayega (This is the first time when I got to know that neem paratha actually exists; now I'm thinking, who is going to eat this),” an individual added.





Whether you see it as a healthy innovation or an unusual culinary experiment, Agra's neem paratha has certainly caught the attention of food lovers.