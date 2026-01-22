How many momos are too many? For innumerable foodies, the popular steamed or fried dumplings, filled with minced meat or finely chopped vegetables and typically served with spicy chutneys, are among the most beloved street foods. So much so that Charlie Evans, a US content creator, could not resist indulging in momos multiple times during his trip to Delhi. He shared a video on Instagram, humorously discussing his obsession with momos. The American vlogger says, "I've got the curse of the momo, guys."





There is absolutely no escape from the momo frenzy when in Delhi. Further, sharing how he was tempted to have more plates of the scrumptious dumplings, he adds, "Even though I just had momos a couple of hours ago, walking down IGNOU (Road) right now, there are still so many good smells from all the street vendors and restaurants that I could maybe go for another momo. I think I'm becoming Indian because I can eat momos all the time."





Charlie has been living in an apartment in Saket, New Delhi, where for him a simple walk through the vibrant, aromatic lanes filled with multiple options of street food turned into a memorable experience. "I love it here in India. All the street food videos are amazing. Indian food is God. But I want to bring my momos back home and give them a good eating for you guys," the vlogger admits, expressing his love for the street food culture of the nation.

Later, in one segment of the video, he can be seen admiring IGNOU Road at night, which was also peaceful, contrary to the usual bustle. He then shares, "I've got the sack, guys. I've got the sack of momos. We're gonna go home to eat it. I am so hungry," adding, "Normal people eat in their houses sometimes. As a travel blogger, we don't need to go to all the crazy food stalls all the time." Indeed, his excitement to indulge in the momos was palpable. He captioned the video, "Vlog: Curse of the MoMo," making many foodies relate to his experience. Watch the viral video here:

The video capturing the vlogger's excitement for momos is attracting a lot of attention online.





A user called him "Momo pagluuu."





A person shared his relatable experience, writing, "Oh my god, glad to hear that you loved Momo, I can eat Momo during breakfast, lunch, evening snacks and dinner, which is weird for my friends, it's just too tasty, so tasty, even words are insufficient to describe the taste."





Echoing the same emotion, another person mentioned, "Ikr!! I feel exactly the same. Delhi's cuisine is friggin crazy.....even the lamest looking street vendors. I am interning here, and am enjoying it (the food) while winter is still here."





"Bro, you should order momo from Rajinder Da Dhaba right away, you'll love them!" someone recommended.





"Momo from Safdarjung is (hearts), please try it," said another.





A foodie said, "I can relate to it. But you can't enjoy cold momo. Better have it there and then."





We understand the vlogger's "Momo curse" very well. What about you?