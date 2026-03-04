For many food lovers, Berco's is synonymous with comforting bowls of noodles and crowd-pleasing Chinese fare. But long before it became a popular restaurant chain, the brand had a very different identity. What most customers may not realise is that Berco's actually began as Bhagwandas Electric Radio Company. The family-run music shop operated for decades before a chance opportunity led to a pivot into the food business.





In a video shared on the company's official Instagram page, Chief Operating Officer Shome Advani revealed Berco's origin story. He said, "A lot of our customers may not know this, but Berco's actually stands for Bhajwanda's Electric Radio Company. This is because we used to run a music shop back in the day, which we were running up until the early 2000s, until we decided to transition into the restaurant business."





Their grandfather's chance encounter with the landlord led to a surprise pivot. "Right below our music shop, there was just a space, and the landlord was like, I'm not doing anything with it. Are you guys interested in using it? So our grandfather, at the time, just decided to open up a small café. 40 years later, we've pivoted from the music business, and here we are," Shravan Advani, Associate Director at Berco's, added.

Berco's was founded in 1982 by Sameer Advani and Kabir Advani. The first outlet was established in Connaught Place, New Delhi. As of 2026, the brand has launched over 50 outlets across India.





Its menu is known for signature dishes such as honey chilli potato, chicken drumsticks, chicken manchurian, Thai red and green curry and chilli garlic noodles. The restaurant also offers wholesome single-serving options like the manchurian bowl, kung pao chicken bowl and Thai-style bowl. It is also popular for its refreshing fruit beer.