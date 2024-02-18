Momos is a beloved snack enjoyed by many people. These are dumplings which are super soft, hot and stuffed with delicious fillings like minced chicken, finely chopped veggies, paneer, soya, cheese etc. The popularity of momos is so great that not everyone can call themselves the biggest momos lover. A true momo lover's passion for this snack is unmatchable. Here we have compiled 7 signs of a true momos lover. Check out which of these you can relate to and if you can resonate with them all, you could be the ultimate momos lover!

Here Are 7 Signs Of A True Momos Lover:

1. You Are Never Bored Of Momos

Snacks may come and go, but momos stay forever. If you are a foodie at heart, you love your spring rolls, paranthas, shakes and cookies. But no snack can replace the place momos have in your heart. This love is special.

Photo Credit: iStock



2. You Know The Best Momo Joints In The City

Your love for momos has taken you to the most random locations in the city one would never otherwise go to. You have tried all kinds of momos -- fried, steamed, boiled, kurkure, and tandoori from big and small outlets in your city.





Also Read: Want To Reheat Leftover Momos? These Tips And Tricks Will Make Them Fresh And Tasty

3. Your Partner Gifts You Momos

Whether it is your birthday or Valentine's Day, your partner knows the key to your heart is a plate of hot momos. Instead of a box of chocolates or cake, they get you your favourite momos. These also work like a charm when you are feeling low and need some cheering up.

4. You Will Eat Mediocre Momos Over Any Other Snack

Your love for momos knows no bounds. If given a choice, you will rather eat okay-ish momos over any other snack. You do not eat momos because you are hungry but because you truly love this snack.

Photo Credit: iStock

5. You Are Familiar With All Kinds Of Momos Chutney

Be it spicy red chutney, mayonnaise, mint chutney, peanut chutney, yoghurt dip or any other chutney, you have tried momos with all kinds of dips and sauces.

6. Your Best Friends Share Your Love For Momos

You may like your best friend for many reasons, but one of the most important reasons is that you share your love for momos. You can always hang out with them, mostly chatting while eating a plateful of momos together.





Also Read: Momo Mania: 7 Best Street-Style Momo Places In Delhi

7. Your Favourite Debate Is Chicken Vs. Veg Momos

Many people are passionate about debating on politics, the environment, movies, music etc., but your favourite debate is chicken vs. veg momos. If given a chance, you can write an in-depth analysis of the world of momos.





Which of these momos-lover qualities do you relate to? Share with us in the comments.