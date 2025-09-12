Kids often make a fuss when it comes to plain rotis. Many tend to scrunch their noses, push the plate away, throw tantrums and demand something tastier. No matter how soft and fluffy you make them, children somehow find a reason to complain and look for excuses to avoid eating rotis. But food artist Rohini Deepthi Natti seems to have cracked the code on how to make kids eat rotis without the fuss. Not long ago, she dropped a video on Instagram, sharing the recipe for preparing doodle rotis — a creative twist to the classic flatbread.





The clip opens to Rohini Deepthi Natti adding a spoonful of beetroot powder to a flattened dough. Next, she smashes them, creating a red-hued dough and makes another normal dough. After that, the artist rolls out the beetroot-mixed dough into a long strip and designs string-like heart and line shapes on it with a kitchen tool. Once done, she rolls the ribbon-resembling elements on the plain dough and makes round shapes with a steel glass acting as a cutter. Finally, the woman cooks them on a tawa and voila! Doodle rotis are ready to be enjoyed.

The video ends with Rohini Deepthi Natti's son relishing the artistic rotis with aloo sabzi. Her side note read, “Some extra 10 mins and a pinch of creativity. Tried this one random evening. It's therapy, it's fun.”







The internet loved the idea.





“This is such a sweet idea! Love how food can become both nourishment and art — definitely trying this soon,” lauded a user.





“Beautiful. That looks so yummy and is such a smart idea,” agreed another.





“As an adult, I'm definitely gonna try this for myself. They look sooo cuteeee,' praised a foodie.





“My mother used a cookie cutter to make teddy bear-shaped rotis and cheeni parathas, and they used to make me so happy,” recalled an individual.





“It's giving a Pinteresty chapati vibe,” pointed out one person.





“This looks like a histological diagram,” noted someone else.





“Creativity at its peak,” read a positive remark.

