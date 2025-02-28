Roti, fulka or chappati is a flatbread prepared daily in many Indian households. It is prepared using freshly kneaded atta or wheat flour. Amateurs often struggle with making round rotis and despite all hacks, the ultimate key is practice. All rotis may look the same - round and plain - but are actually quite versatile. How? With the simple addition of an ingredient or two, you can upgrade your rotis and make them more flavourful and exciting. Let's try!

Here Are 5 Yummy And Interesting Roti Variations You Must Try:

1. Italian Roti

Give your desi rotis and Italian spin with chilly flakes, oregano and fresh herbs. Add these ingredients to your atta dough. Take a small ball-sized portion, roll, and cook on a tawa (pan). Skip desi ghee and choose olive oil for making this flavourful roti. You can also add some grated cheese on top for that added nutty-creamy taste.

2. Pink Heart Roti

Add beetroot puree to your atta and knead it into a pink-coloured dough. Now, roll out the dough and using a knife, carve it into a heart shape. Cook from both sides and serve with love.

3. Multicolour Roti

Similar to the pink roti, you can also make multicolour roti by adding different natural colours to your dough, such as beetroot for pink/purple, blue pea flower powder for blue, spinach puree for green and haldi for yellow. You can use each dough for making rotis of different colours. Alternatively, combine small portions of different doughs and make a multi-coloured roti. Cook and enjoy these fun and tasty rotis. Don't forget to take a picture if you like posting your food experiments on social media.

4. Achaari Roti

Plain roti too boring? Spice it up by adding achaar masala to your atta dough. Roll out the rotis, cook and enjoy. The spices, tangy ingredients and mustard oil add a yummy flavour to your roti.

5. Cheeni Roti

Why stick to just savoury upgrades? You can also add some sugar to your roti dough. Take a small ball from the dough, make a cavity and add some sugar crystals. Seal it, gently roll it and cook it from both sides. The sugar will melt and caramelise, giving a sweet taste and crunchy texture. Alternatively, you can make a sugar syrup and add it to the atta while kneading the dough.





Also Read: 7 Roti Mistakes You Did Not Even Realise You Were Making





Do you have any personal special ways of adding a flavourful twist to plain-old rotis? Share with us in the comments section.