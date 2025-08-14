Ishwarya, an Indian travel vlogger, was left underwhelmed after splurging on an expensive lunch at the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Ishwarya was on a solo trip to Paris and decided to dine at the second-floor restaurant at the Eiffel Tower. In her video going viral on Instagram, she shares that the bread was so hard it was nearly impossible to bite into, and added that her starter was served cold. An elderly tourist from New Zealand dining next to her shared similar complaints.





When the ladies asked the server for softer bread, they were told there was no softer bread, and all breads here are the same. She rated the starter 2/10, the main course a 7/10, and called the dessert, which she felt was overly creamy, a "disaster," giving it just 1/10.





"I will never go here again. The most expensive lunch I had turned out like this. Lunch at Eiffel Tower moment," she wrote in the caption. Adding text on the video: "Worst lunch inside the famous Eiffel Tower."

Watch the viral video below:







The clip has since gone viral, drawing a wave of mixed reactions.





Some viewers defended the food, pointing out cultural differences in bread texture. "European breads are supposed to be hard. Not all breads are soft. There are so many different types," one Instagram user wrote. Another commented, "Baguette is supposed to be hard." A third noted, "It's meant to be dipped in soup, that's why it's usually hard."





Others, however, agreed with Ishwarya's disappointment.





One person commented, "Even we ate there, sis, it's not worth the price." Another said, "It's very hard to find good and reasonably priced food near such tourist spots. You're mostly paying for the location, not the meal."





A fellow foodie added, "Trust me, the bread tells you everything about a restaurant's quality."