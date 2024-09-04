A video featuring Kwality Wall's vanilla ice cream cup has clocked 21.8 million views on Instagram. In the clip, the customer questions the quality of the ingredients used by the popular food company. He shows the vanilla cup that was reportedly left "unopened overnight" and the 'ice cream' had still not melted in the morning. Next, the man takes the lid off and tilts the cup over a tissue paper and we see a yellow-gold liquid pour out. The man says "It's completely palm oil". Kwality Wall's has responded to the video.





In the video posted by Shreyaan Daga (@shreyaan.daga), he says, "So guys we left this vanilla ice cream unopened overnight and when we opened it in the morning, it was an ice cream itself, it is still not melted. And when we tried to pour it down, it's completely palm oil, so much palm oil, can't even handle it. So this is the vanilla ice cream we have."





In the caption, he wrote, "Was shocked by this, but since childhood, I'm a fan of @kwalitywalls and I have full faith in @hul.news (Hindustan Unilever Limited) that they will minimize the health impact."

Kwality Wall's official Instagram handle responded to the video in the comments section, writing, "Kindly connect with us via DM."







The video has gone viral with over 10K comments and 300K likes. Many people commented that this is not real 'ice cream' and is a 'frozen dessert' made using oil.





"Kwality Wall's has never sold ice cream. It has always sold frozen dessert which is made mostly of oil. On its entire packaging you cannot find the word ice cream," one wrote.





Another commented, "They should have to name it Oil Cream so people understand. They've even made it look like Ice Cream to confuse people."

One Instagram user said, "People who are saying 'packet kyu nahi padha' need to understand that pheta hua tel kisi ko nahi khaana chahiye [People are saying 'Why didn't you read the packet?' Need to understand: No one should eat whipped oil]. The onus has got to be on brands to not trick their customers, not on customers to take extra precautions to not get tricked."





NDTV reached out to Kwality Wall's, but there has been no comment thus far.