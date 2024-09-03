What is the similarity between ice cream and dinosaurs? According to Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya, they both “disappear quickly.” Did you just say “awww”? Right now, the mother-daughter duo, along with Soha's mother, actress Sharmila Tagore, are enjoying their time in London. On Monday, Soha shared a bunch of snaps and a video on Instagram, showcasing their day out at the Natural History Museum. In one of the photos, Soha's bundle of joy can be seen enjoying what looks like ice cream, topped with marshmallows, chocolate sauce and cotton candy. In another snap, she is standing in an ice cream parlour, selecting her flavour. “I asked my daughter what did your ice cream and dinosaurs have in common? She said they both disappeared quickly,” read the text attached to the post.





Soha Ali Khan's Instagram is always filled with Inaaya and her food shenanigans. Earlier, the actress and her husband, actor-director Kunal Kemmu, jetted off to Denmark with their adorable daughter. Soha shared a series of images. We were particularly impressed by the last slide. In the photo, Kunal and Inaaya are enjoying cotton candy. While Inaaya stands holding her sweet treat, her father bends down to take a bite. “Coping in Copenhagen,” read the side note. Click here to read in detail.





Before that, Soha Ali Khan's six-year-old daughter spoiled her mother with breakfast in bed. Soha shared an image of the delicious-looking breakfast on Instagram Stories. The plate featured a heart-shaped omelette and a toasted bread slice topped with guacamole—truly a perfect avocado toast. The photo also showed a little chef's hat with the name “Inaaya” on it. Soha called her munchkin the “best chef”. The actress also added "Made with (red heart)" and "Breakfast in bed" GIFs. Full story here.





We can not wait for Soha Ali Khan to share more foodie pics of Inaaya.