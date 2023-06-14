From being our childhood favourite to satiating our hunger during college days, instant noodles sure have come a long way. The immediate comfort that comes with a bite of this tasty treat is truly irreplaceable. Plus, we can satisfy our hunger pangs on a budget too! Maggi is extremely versatile and can be made in an array of variations and versions. However, can you imagine if a version of Maggi set you back by four hundred rupees? In a recent viral video, a street vendor claimed to sell an expensive version of Maggi that is quite costly. Take a look.











Also Read: Makhni Maggi: This Delicious Mix Of Indian Gravy And Instant Noodles Is A Must-Try

The viral video of the expensive Maggi was shared on Instagram by popular blogger Harry Uppal. "Rs 400 wali Maggi! Sona dalte ho kya," wrote the blogger in the caption. The video was shot at a street food vendor named Bunty Meat Wala from Paschim Vihar, New Delhi.

Since the time it was shared, it has already received over 2.8 million views and 68k likes. In the making of the expensive Maggi, we could see the preparation of the dish and what made it so expensive. "Bakre ke nakhre" was the title of the mutton-flavoured Maggi. An array of masalas was added to the dish in order to make it quite spicy. The street food vendor explained that he wanted to combine the flavours of mutton curry in the Maggi in order to make it extra juicy and delicious.

Also Read: Punjabi Tadka Maggi: How To Make A Tantalizing Maggi Dish

Internet users were quite shocked to know the price of this Maggi. Many of them left comments on the video and said that it was quite overpriced and hyped up. "Rs 40 max," said one user while another wrote, "How was the taste?" Another user laughed, "400 mei toh mahine ka stock aajae ghar mein [I could get a month's stock of Maggi in 400 bucks!]"

What did you think of the expensive Maggi? Would you try this dish? Tell us in the comments.