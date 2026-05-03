A hearty bowl of Gujarati Kadhi is truly special. It's light, slightly sweet, gently spiced, and almost soothing with every spoonful. Unlike the richer, heavier gravies loaded with oil and masalas you might associate with Indian meals, this one feels like it was designed for hot afternoons and easy dinners, especially when your appetite is barely there, but you still want something satisfying.

What Makes Gujarati Kadhi So Light And Refreshing?

The secret of a soothing and delicious Gujarati kadhi lies in its base made with yoghurt (curd) and water. This gives it a thin, almost soup-like consistency, which is lighter than the thicker Punjabi-style kadhi. It boasts a delicate balance of flavours. There's a hint of sweetness from sugar or jaggery, a mild tang from the yoghurt, and warmth from basic spices. It's not heavy on oil, and that's exactly why it works so beautifully in summer. Served warm (not piping hot), it actually helps cool the body rather than weigh it down.





On a hot day, your body naturally craves foods that are easy to digest and hydrating. Gujarati kadhi ticks all the boxes. The yoghurt in there helps regulate your body temperature, and the thin consistency ensures it doesn't feel heavy. It's comforting yet simple, perfect for when you don't want a complicated meal. Since it's low in oil and uses mild spices, it's especially great for days when your digestion feels off or your appetite is low. Pair it with steamed rice, and you have a meal that feels complete without being overwhelming.

How To Make Gujarati Kadhi At Home

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Ingredients:

1 cup yoghurt (preferably day-old for sourness)

2 cups water

1-2 tbsp besan

Salt and sugar to taste

1 tbsp ghee or oil

1 tsp mustard seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

5-6 curry leaves

1-2 dried red chillies

1 tsp grated ginger

1 slit green chilli

Method:





1. Whisk the yoghurt, water, and besan until smooth. Cook this on low heat and let it simmer for about 10-15 minutes.

2. In another pan, heat the ghee and add the tempering ingredients. Once aromatic, pour it into the kadhi.

3. Add sugar, adjust salt, and simmer briefly. And that's it!





If you're not in the mood to cook, you can still enjoy this kadhi or something similar at home. Order Gujarati kadhi from local Gujarati thali restaurants or look for kadhi-chawal options on delivery apps. Not the same feel, but a light Thai curry can give you a similar cooling vibe. If you haven't tried it on a warm evening with a bowl of rice yet, you're missing one of the most underrated cooling dinner meals.