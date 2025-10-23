Kaju katli is a classic Indian sweet that is a staple at every festival and celebration. Known for its rich, creamy texture and nutty flavour, this sweet delight is a favourite among food lovers. Recently, a video showcasing the bulk production of kaju katli at a sweet shop went viral on the internet. The clip shared on Instagram offered a step-by-step look at how kaju katli is made.





Also Read: Why Indians Use Gold and Silver Vark On Their Mithai? What It Really Means





The video shows the detailed process of making kaju katli in bulk. It starts with soaking cashews in water. The nuts are then ground into a smooth paste using a machine. This paste is mixed with sugar and spread into large, thin sheets. The final step involves delicately covering the sweet with edible silver leaves and cutting it precisely into diamond shapes.

Watch the viral video here:







Also Read: How An Automatic Machine Creates Perfect Imarti In Minutes





The video has gone viral on Instagram and has sparked quite a debate online. While many viewers expressed their love for kaju katli, others were not too impressed. Check out some of the reactions below:





One user wrote, "This is my favourite sweet."





Another added, "This is the most adulterated sweet nowadays."





Someone else commented, "Kaju katli is the new soan papdi."





"I don't like this. Besan ka laddoo forever," remarked a foodie.





An individual questioned the hygiene of the factory and wrote, "How are they allowed to keep the food on the ground? The food quality department in India seems to be sleeping... they don't have time to control or regulate these things... why still do people manufacture food on the ground rather than on a clean stainless steel table?"





"Cashew was healthy, delicious, and clean in nature before converting it into Indian food," read a comment.

If watching the video has you craving kaju katli, here is a simple recipe you can try at home.