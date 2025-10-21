No festive season is complete without sweets. Whether it's Navratri, Diwali, or Holi, every household is filled with the aroma of juicy gulab jamuns, syrupy jalebis, creamy rasmalai, and rich barfis during joyous occasions. But have you ever stopped to wonder how these sweets are prepared in bulk, especially during the festive rush? It turns out that some of our favourite treats are actually produced by machines in factories and large kitchens. Recently, food and travel vlogger Mohammad Junaid shared a video on Instagram, showcasing the tech-savvy methods used to make such machine-produced sweets.

The clip captured a fascinating process: a device equipped with several nozzles dispenses a thick batter in swirly shapes onto round platforms perforated with tiny holes. After a short time, the batter takes the shape of imartis. The device then lowers the platforms into a large tray filled with sugar syrup.

Once the imartis are dipped, they are scooped out with a sieve and placed in another container. The sweets are then left out in the open to absorb the sugary syrup before being served to customers. A side note in the video read, "Automatic Imarti, ghevar aur malpua banane ki advance machine" (Advanced machines for making automatic Imarti, Ghevar, and Malpua).

Check out the full Instagram video below:

So far, the video has earned over 8.5 million views. The internet was quick to react, and some of the responses are truly worth checking out:





"Gaon ke swaad ko yeh machine takkar nahi de sakti (This machine can't compete with the taste that's made in villages)," noted a foodie.





"Vigyan jitni tez gati se aage badhega, berozgaari utni hi charam par hogi. (The faster science advances, the more extreme unemployment will become)," warned another.





"Ye colour daalna band kar dein to aur acha ho jaaye. (It would be even better if they stopped adding this colour)," pointed out an individual.





"Kyon? Kisi ke paet par laat maar rahe hain? (Is anyone's stomach rumbling?)," commented a sweet tooth.





"Yeh jalebi hamare pradhan mantri ke liye ban rahe hain (This jalebi is being specially made for our Prime Minister)," read a remark.

What are your thoughts on this desi mithai-making process? Let us know in the comments below!