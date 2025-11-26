What's the most bizarre thing you have accidentally 'washed' in a washing machine? Many of us forget cash, coins, tissue papers or common everyday items in our pockets. However, one woman forgot to remove a bag of pasta that was not in a pocket but in a bundle of dirty clothes. She had just returned from a trip to Italy when she put it in the washing machine and only realised her mistake once the load was done. The incident has taken social media by storm - many people have expressed sympathy, but have also been unable to resist laughing at what happened.





The now-viral video was shared by Kelsey Pomeroy with the text, "I cooked an entire bag of pasta in my washing machine." She stated that she had stored it with dirty clothes "to keep it safe." As she broke a strand of the 'washed' pasta, she revealed that it was "perfectly al dente" in her opinion (but she didn't actually eat it). She explained, "I was so excited to eat that pasta. It's not like I just dumped the bag in the washer. I took out small handfuls of clothes and put them in. It must have been wrapped up in a sweater or something. I just totally forgot..." As she removes clothes from the machine, we see pieces of pasta sticking to them and then falling off. At one point, Kelsey shows what the torn and now-empty pasta packet looks like after being washed.





The vlogger was also concerned about whether or not her washing machine would work after this incident. She shared a glimpse inside the appliance, and many pasta strands were seen stuck in the nooks and crannies. Kelsey said that she would need a scraper to remove them.





In the caption, she wrote, "Is this fixable, or did I kill our washing machine? Also...Does this count as starching my clothes? I blame this entire thing on jet lag. But the English teacher in me sees a metaphor in bringing home, authentic Italian pasta and accidentally 'cooking' it in my monstrous American-sized laundry machine."

The viral video caught the attention of the iconic pasta brand Barilla, which commented, "We've seen a lot of pasta moments... but this one? Definitely a first." Read some of the reactions of other Instagram users below:





"So sorry. This would be an awful 'welcome home' situation!"





"This is honestly the funniest thing I have seen in a long time, and also, I'm so sorry."





"I feel so bad for you! That must be heartbreaking for your tummy!"





"This is better than a pocket full of tissues, though!"





"And this is why I procrastinate unpacking."





"Thank you for the laugh. I'm sorry for your pasta loss. This is significantly better than a blue crayon in your washer and dryer. Ask me how I know."





"You've heard of dishwasher chicken. Now get ready for...clothes washer pasta!"





"My husband wrapped an incredible bottle of Italian olive oil in his dirty clothes in his suitcase. As I pulled the dirty clothes from his luggage, the bottle of premium olive oil went flying across the laundry room, hit the wall and shattered into pieces.....I almost cried!"





"You should write a children's book about this. Like, a modern Strega Nona where instead of a magical pot, there's a magical washing machine that produces unlimited pasta and feeds the neighbourhood."





The viral video has received over 2 million views on Instagram so far.