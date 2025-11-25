When we talk about comfort dishes, both dal-chawal and pasta sit right at the top. But in today's world of culinary experiments, absolutely any fusion is possible - and actress Samantha Fernandes' latest Instagram video proves it. In case you have not guessed already, Samantha whipped up a fusion dish using leftover dal and pasta. The clip opens with her showing a plate of her creation and asking, "Will the world accept me when I tell what this is made of?" She then walked viewers through the process: heating the leftover dal in a pan, loosening it with some reserved pasta water and cooking it down to a saucy consistency. Once ready, the actress added the pasta and joked, "Italian grannies - I am sorry. Indians - yes, I know, I am an abomination."





After mixing everything together, Samantha Fernandes chopped some coriander and garnished the dish with coriander, lemon and freshly crushed pepper. In the end, she said the dish tasted exactly like dal-chawal - just that the rice had been replaced with spaghetti.

In the comments section, Samantha Fernandes pinned a note that read, "I'm sorry, I know I've managed to offend two countries and two cultures. I was hungry, and I had leftovers I needed to finish, ok. On the bright side, I'm still alive and well. I would give it a solid 5/10. Would I do it again? Probably not. Again, forgive me."

Here is how the internet reacted to this viral food experiment:





A user wrote, "I think it sounds nice. I would have added a bit more garlic and then topped it with some chilli oil. Very promising."





Another one added, "Sooo maggi with extra steps."





"You did not waste food, which is more important," read a comment.





Someone called it "Khichadi pasta."





Someone commented, "I see nothing wrong here. Somewhat like rava uttapam with sambhar."





A foodie chimed in saying, "I would have grated some cheese too."





"But people do make lentil pasta," read a remark.





A food lover, who loves experimenting, said, "Bro, I just tried dal Maggie yesterday with some leftover aloo bhaji in it and trust me, it tasted heavenly."





So far, the viral video has clocked over 144K views on Instagram.